AHPRC in planning phase of $90 million expansion project

Four blocks separate the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center (AHPRC) and the Marquette Gymnasium, which has been around since 1922 and is still home to Marquette’s Olympic sports.

Not anymore.

The AHPRC has plans for phase two of its expansion, including new homes for the soccer, tennis, cross country and track & field programs, practice facilities for men’s basketball, new academic spaces for student-athletes and more sports medicine space. Phase one of the program is the current home of the weight room, golf and lacrosse teams and sports medicine space.

The $90 million project will move into the parking lot directly next to the current AHPRC building and extend to 13th Street across from Schroeder Hall.

Vice President for Planning and Facilities Management Lora Strigens said that there is no timetable for the start of the project, adding that it is dependent on the ‘funding mechanisms’ and other projects around campus.

AHPRC II was listed in the university annual report under “construction in progress.”

“Every student-athlete we have is being positively impacted by the expansion,” Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said. “All of their services will be much more proximate to them, which enhances their experience here.”

The expansion will be entirely donor-funded, and Vice President for University Advancement Tim McMahon said they are “a little more than halfway there with funds raised today.” McMahon also said the project is part of the university-wide renovation master plan.

Along with the AHPRC expansion, the master plan also includes the new Wellness and Recreation Center, the Lemonis Center for Student Success and the renovation of the Straz Hall, which will become the new home of the College of Nursing.

Scholl said the expansion creates an environment that student-athletes want to be a part of.

“We want to put them in the kinds of environments they deserve to be in,” Scholl said. “These kids come here dreaming big dreams, and it’s up to us to give them resources. This structure allows them to have a high-class Division I athletic experience.”

Deputy Athletic Director Mike Broeker said this will bring the athletics community closer together.

“We struggle with connectivity as a department, and now with the concept of this building being up, all 320 athletes can be seen by Bill Scholl from his window,” Broeker said.

Scholl had a clear vision in mind for how he wanted this project to come to life.

“We want it to feel like an Olympic village,” Scholl said.

Strigens, the designer of the project, said that the AHPRC will fit right in with the look of current renovations happening at Marquette.

“You will see a consistent pallet of materials,” Strigens said. “We use some different interpretations to try and keep things modern, but we want to be consistent with the look and feel of campus.”

As plans for the expansion continue to develop, Broeker said that he is thrilled to be apart of the AHPRC project.

“It’s the most comprehensive project we’ve done in the 20 years I’ve been here,” Broeker said. “It is a project that will positively impact every student-athlete.”

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.