The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Women’s soccer shutout 3-0 in final home match of the season

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorOctober 22, 2023
Senior+midfielder+Hailey+Block+%287%29+in+Marquette+womens+soccers+3-0+loss+to+St.+Johns.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Senior midfielder Hailey Block (7) in Marquette women’s soccer’s 3-0 loss to St. John’s. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Marquette women’s soccer had one last opportunity to earn a statement win at Valley Fields this season in a Sunday matinee against St. John’s.

But the offensive woes that have impacted the Golden Eagles (5-9-4, 2-4-2 Big East) all season still lingered, leading the Red Storm (9-5-3, 4-4-1 Big East) to a 3-0 victory.

“Credit to St. John’s, they came out with a game plan and they executed really early,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “We were one step slow coming out of the gates.”

Statistical leaders

While there were six Golden Eagles that had shots, only senior forward Alexa Maletis put one on target. Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter ended with six saves.

For St. John’s, graduate student midfielder Jessica Garziano earned two assists and six shots with four of them forcing a reaction from Easter.

As a team, the Red Storm finished with 15 shots, while the Golden Eagles had eight.

Doubling down

Before today, the last nine goals scored at Valley Fields were against Marquette. It only took seven minutes for that number to increase to 10.

St. John’s junior midfielder Jailene DeJesus controlled the ball on the edge of the 6-yard-box and put the ball into the top-center of the net to give the Red Storm a 1-0 lead.

And after taking the lead, St. John’s doubled down and made it 2-0 in the 15th minute off an own goal from Marquette.

The Storm would go into the locker room ahead 2-0 with 10 shots compared to the Golden Eagles’ one.

Slamming the door

Once St. John’s took the lead, it added onto it with the only goal of the second half.

Senior midfielder Ava Collins received a pass from Garziano and put the ball over Easter’s head to the top center of the goal to make it 3-0 Red Storm in the 59th minute.

It marked Collins’ third goal of the season and Garziano’s second assist of the match.

After that, each team had sporadic chances, but the damage was done and the Golden Eagles could not gain any ground, ending in their ninth shutout loss of the year.

Up next

Marquette will play its final regular season match of the season at No. 20 Xavier (11-2-4, 4-0-4 Big East) Thursday night at Corcoran Field. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CST.

“We just got to get two halves together,” Pelaez said.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached [email protected] or on Twitter @JackAlbrightMU.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Frank Pelaez
Marquette womens soccer has eight losses this season.
Marquette's poor second half leads to 5-0 loss against Georgetown
First-year forward Taylor Schad has a team-high two goals and one assist.
Schad pushes through prior struggles to succeed
Senior forward Elsi Twombly (22) dribbles the ball Marquettes 1-0 loss to Seton Hall Oct. 5 at Valley Fields.
Women's soccer shutout for the eighth time this season in 1-0 loss
Junior midfielder Julia ONeill (11) fights for the ball in Marquettes 2-0 loss to Butler.
Marquette gives up two late goals in 2-0 loss to Butler
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Soccer
Senior midfielder Josie Kelderman has dealt with two ACL tears in her time at Marquette.
Kelderman letting successes, not injuries, define her career
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Plugged-in: A lot of losing on the road
Sophomore forward Josie Bieda (8) now sits with a team-high three goals for Marquette.
Bieda earns third goal in 1-1 draw with Villanova
Marquette womens soccer has been shut out nine times this season
Marquette gives up late goal in 1-0 loss to Providence
About the Contributor
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *