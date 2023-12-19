The student news site of Marquette University

Women’s soccer’s Elsi Twombly transfers to Kentucky for graduate year

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorDecember 19, 2023
Following head coach Frank Pelaez’s departure, senior midfielder/forward Elsi Twombly announced on her Instagram page Monday night that she is transferring to Kentucky for her fifth year.

 

“Excited for the next chapter and the opportunities to come – Go Big Blue!” Twombly said in the post.

In four years with the Golden Eagles, Twombly tallied 10 career goals and 11 career assists while starting in 39 matches. The Appleton, Wisconsin native was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2020-21 and the All-Big East Second Team in 2022.

With the Wildcats, Twombly will be reunited with Jelena Sever, her former Milwaukee Torrent teammate and current Kentucky assistant coach.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KaylynnWrightMU.

