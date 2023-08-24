In the inaugural game of the Milwaukee Challenge Cup, Marquette women’s soccer was facing the Denver Pioneers for the first time in program history.

After an extended weather delay, neither team was able to find the back of the net as the Golden Eagles (1-1-1) drew with the Pioneers (0-0-3) Thursday night at Valley Fields.

“We battled hard,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “We wanted to protect our home field. That’s a very good team we went up against. The program has done historically well in their league. Our kids played with a lot of grit.”

Twombly injured

In the 30th minute, senior forward Elsi Twombly was hustling for a ball near the box and was cleated by Denver’s first-year goalkeeper Molly Wissman.

Twombly, who led the team in points last season, was carried off the field and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Pelaez confirmed that it was a right ankle injury and said that Twombly will get x-rays as soon as possible.

Statistical leaders

Senior midfielder Isa Cook led the Golden Eagles in shots recording two and putting one on goal. Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter grabbed her second straight clean sheet and made a career-high eight saves on the night.

“She did great,” Pelaez said. “Her job is to keep the ball out of the net and organize the people in front of her. I have two really good goalkeepers, but when one is hot, you have to keep them in there.”

For Denver, senior defender Jordan Crockett and junior midfielder Samantha Dreiling each had two shots on goal.

Deadlocked at halftime

Neither team got out to a hot start offensively in this match. Denver’s first shot of the night came in the sixth minute, but nothing came of it.

On the other hand, Marquette did not record a shot until the 37th minute when senior defender Katie Koker connected with the ball from several feet outside the box and watched it sail high over the crossbar.

In the first 45 minutes of play, the Pioneers outshot the Golden Eagles 6-2 with three of those shots forcing a save from Easter.

The second half was more of the same, but Marquette had a few close chances, including one in the dying embers of the match. Though it was all for naught as the Golden Eagles picked up their first draw of the season.

Up next

Marquette will play host to Minnesota (2-0) in the final match of the Milwaukee Challenge Cup Sunday at 12 p.m. CST.