Plugged-in: Men’s basketball finds its groove, women’s basketball flops

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 22, 2024

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball Finds Its Footing Again

After dropping two straight games, No. 17 Marquette (13-5, 4-3 Big East) returned to its winning ways in a 2-0 week.

“It’s no secret that they’re three of our main guys that we need,” junior guard Stevie Mitchell said. “Just having confidence in them and helping them continue to have confidence in themselves, regardless of what stress they may go through.”

  • Five days later, Marquette traveled to Madison Square Garden and hung on to defeat St. John’s 73-72 Saturday afternoon, marking its first Big East road win of the season and its first victory on the road since Nov. 14.
  • The Golden Eagles shot 75% from the field and 66.7% from deep in the second half after trailing by six points at halftime.

Women’s Basketball Struggles On The Road

In their only game of the week, the No. 22 Golden Eagles (15-3, 4-3 Big East) were unable to seal the deal down the stretch, falling to the Villanova Wildcats 66-63 Wednesday night at Finneran Pavilion.

  • Marquette went 0-for-10 from the field in the final 3:54 of the game, allowing Villanova to stage a comeback behind junior guard Lucy Olsen’s 37 points.
  • The bright spot in the Golden Eagles’ offense was sophomore guard Kenzie Hare who finished with 21 points, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and sinking her 100th career 3-pointer.
  • With the loss, Marquette moves to 1-3 against Big East opponents on the road.

Women’s Soccer Names Chris Allen As New Head Coach

Marquette vice president & director of athletics Bill Scholl announced Thursday evening that Chris Allen would be the program’s fifth head coach.

  • This will be Allen’s first collegiate season as head coach as he arrives from Saint Louis University after working there in various assistant roles for the past eight years.

“When we began this search, we were looking for somebody with a significant history of success on the pitch and just as importantly, we wanted an individual who understands and embraces the Jesuit mission and the core values of Marquette University,” Scholl said in a release from Marquette Athletics.

  • While working alongside SLU head coach Katie Shields, Allen helped guide the team to a 131-30-11 overall record, five Atlantic 10 Conference regular season championships, six A-10 tournament titles and six-straight NCAA Championship appearances.

Happening This Week:

  • Women’s basketball vs No. 9 UConn Tuesday 6 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball at DePaul Wednesday 8 p.m. CST at Wintrust Arena. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Men’s basketball vs Seton Hall Saturday 12 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s basketball vs Butler Saturday 4 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @SophiaWoodsMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn Wright is a sophomore from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin studying journalism, and she is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys reading and watching baseball, specifically the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. She is excited to meet new people and continue to create high-quality sports content for the Wire.

