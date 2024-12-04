Marquette’s defense runs out of steam in first loss of the season, 81-70

AMES, Iowa — Marquette men’s basketball needed its defense to be at its best. With the most violence. The most aggressiveness. The most havoc. The most “Shaka Smart.”

That’s what it takes to stop 6th ranked Iowa State. The Cyclones may be their mascot name, yes, but it’s also an apt description for the high-octane, free-flowing offense with which they play.

A stout defense is what’s taken No. 5 Marquette (8-1) to new, historic heights. What’s allowed it to squash — nay, demolish — past preseason prognostications. It’s what has led it to silence rowdy road environments and walk away with hard-earned victories.

And in Wednesday night’s meaty all-top-10 matchup in front of the rowdiest of rowdy crowds, the Golden Eagles were only going to go as far as their defense allowed.

For the entire 40 minutes, the game followed that exact course before ending in an 81-70 defeat.

“From our standpoint, not enough violence, not enough assertive aggressiveness,” Smart said. “Allowed them to be the team that played with more force. Not enough deflections.”

First, the start, a banged up Marquette (8-1) looking banged up as ever, going into the locker room down 46-37, having gone the equivalent to walking to the end of the driveway, let alone getting on the freeway. The Golden Eagles lived with only one steal — exactly 11.4 less than its nation-leading average of 12.4 per game. They forced the Cyclones to commit a lowly three turnovers, and scored an even lowlier zero points off them. They amassed nine deflections, well away from reaching their goal of 32 every 40 minutes.

Iowa State was getting anything and everything in the paint, while Marquette’s was defense quiet as can be. The Cyclones went into the break having posted a 64.3% clip from the field (18-for-28), also going 57.1% from beyond the arc (4-for-7).

And to add even more injury to the Golden Eagles’ already short bench, Chase Ross, their by-far deflection leader, went down with an ankle injury with seven and some minutes remaining in the period, leaving his status in the air for both the rest of the game and future games. Before the second half, the program announced Ross would not return and he spent the remainder of the game with a boot on his left foot.

“We’re going to check it out when we go back,” Smart said about Ross’ injury.

Then, a flip. Marquette rebounded from the loss of Ross and did so with that trademark prognostication-demolishing viciousness. The all-knowing deflection white board read a much more impressive 21. The Cyclones failed to convert a basket for more than three minutes. The Golden Eagles erased a 13-point deficit and tied it all, 61-61, in the process scoring an unanswered 1o points.

On the Smart Violence Meter, the Golden Eagles were far closer to acceptable than they were in the first 20 minutes. Both the scoreboard and the quiet Coliseum showed it.

“When we came back and tied the game,” Smart said, “that was the way that we intended to play for 40 minutes.”

But the steam, which first-years Royce Parham and Damarius Owens’ efficient scoring, coupled with Kam Jones’ 3-for-3, 7-point awakening kept chuffing far into the second half, ran out.

Iowa State’s Keshon Gilbert went to the line after a questionable call on Stevie Mitchell, sunk both free throws, followed it up with a jumper and spurred a 14-0 Cyclones’ run, putting the game out of reach for good with a 75-61 advantage with 3:36 remaining.

“They were surgical with their aggressiveness and their ability to stretch us out and then get in the paint,” Smart said. “Did a good job finishing.”

Gilbert tied a season-most 24 points on the night. He was backed by a trio of double-digit scorers in Joshua Jefferson (15), Curtis Jones (14) and Dishon Jackson (11).

“They mixed it around so it wasn’t just one guy,” Smart said. “Gilbert, obviously, was if you had to pick one.

“I thought Jefferson and (Dishon) Jackson did a great job attacking and even some of the guys off the bench.”

Hilton, known for its deafening crowds, could only be described as such. The 14,000 Cyclone psychos donned in white, many of whom waited outside in single-digit weather with 40 mph wind gusts for two hours before tip, let the noise bounce off the the Coliseum’s low ceiling and echo to a piercing degree.

The game in which everything was accompanied by its adversary, everyone by their foe — going so far that Hilton Magic had a formidable opponent in the Maui Hangover — ended with the Magic, and Cyclones, on top.

And home the further-hampered Golden Eagles went, the sour taste of the year’s first defeat replacing the sweet tang of victory and milkshakes, and a quick rinse required as they have their annual bout against in-state rival No. 11 Wisconsin in three quick days at Fiserv Forum.

