The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette’s defense runs out of steam in first loss of the season, 81-70

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorDecember 4, 2024
Kam Jones scored 14 points on 6-for-21 shooting in Wednesday night’s loss. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

AMES, Iowa — Marquette men’s basketball needed its defense to be at its best. With the most violence. The most aggressiveness. The most havoc. The most “Shaka Smart.”

That’s what it takes to stop 6th ranked Iowa State. The Cyclones may be their mascot name, yes, but it’s also an apt description for the high-octane, free-flowing offense with which they play.

A stout defense is what’s taken No. 5 Marquette (8-1) to new, historic heights. What’s allowed it to squash — nay, demolish — past preseason prognostications. It’s what has led it to silence rowdy road environments and walk away with hard-earned victories.

And in Wednesday night’s meaty all-top-10 matchup in front of the rowdiest of rowdy crowds, the Golden Eagles were only going to go as far as their defense allowed.

For the entire 40 minutes, the game followed that exact course before ending in an 81-70 defeat.

“From our standpoint, not enough violence, not enough assertive aggressiveness,” Smart said. “Allowed them to be the team that played with more force. Not enough deflections.”

First, the start, a banged up Marquette (8-1) looking banged up as ever, going into the locker room down 46-37, having gone the equivalent to walking to the end of the driveway, let alone getting on the freeway. The Golden Eagles lived with only one steal — exactly 11.4 less than its nation-leading average of 12.4 per game. They forced the Cyclones to commit a lowly three turnovers, and scored an even lowlier zero points off them. They amassed nine deflections, well away from reaching their goal of 32 every 40 minutes.

Iowa State was getting anything and everything in the paint, while Marquette’s was defense quiet as can be. The Cyclones went into the break having posted a 64.3% clip from the field (18-for-28), also going 57.1% from beyond the arc (4-for-7).

And to add even more injury to the Golden Eagles’ already short bench, Chase Ross, their by-far deflection leader, went down with an ankle injury with seven and some minutes remaining in the period, leaving his status in the air for both the rest of the game and future games. Before the second half, the program announced Ross would not return and he spent the remainder of the game with a boot on his left foot.

“We’re going to check it out when we go back,” Smart said about Ross’ injury.

Then, a flip. Marquette rebounded from the loss of Ross and did so with that trademark prognostication-demolishing viciousness. The all-knowing deflection white board read a much more impressive 21. The Cyclones failed to convert a basket for more than three minutes. The Golden Eagles erased a 13-point deficit and tied it all, 61-61, in the process scoring an unanswered 1o points.

On the Smart Violence Meter, the Golden Eagles were far closer to acceptable than they were in the first 20 minutes. Both the scoreboard and the quiet Coliseum showed it.

“When we came back and tied the game,” Smart said, “that was the way that we intended to play for 40 minutes.”

But the steam, which first-years Royce Parham and Damarius Owens’ efficient scoring, coupled with Kam Jones’ 3-for-3, 7-point awakening kept chuffing far into the second half, ran out.

Iowa State’s Keshon Gilbert went to the line after a questionable call on Stevie Mitchell, sunk both free throws, followed it up with a jumper and spurred a 14-0 Cyclones’ run, putting the game out of reach for good with a 75-61 advantage with 3:36 remaining.

“They were surgical with their aggressiveness and their ability to stretch us out and then get in the paint,” Smart said. “Did a good job finishing.”

Gilbert tied a season-most 24 points on the night. He was backed by a trio of double-digit scorers in Joshua Jefferson (15), Curtis Jones (14) and Dishon Jackson (11).

“They mixed it around so it wasn’t just one guy,” Smart said. “Gilbert, obviously, was if you had to pick one.

“I thought Jefferson and (Dishon) Jackson did a great job attacking and even some of the guys off the bench.”

Hilton, known for its deafening crowds, could only be described as such. The 14,000 Cyclone psychos donned in white, many of whom waited outside in single-digit weather with 40 mph wind gusts for two hours before tip, let the noise bounce off the the Coliseum’s low ceiling and echo to a piercing degree.

The game in which everything was accompanied by its adversary, everyone by their foe — going so far that Hilton Magic had a formidable opponent in the Maui Hangover — ended with the Magic, and Cyclones, on top.

And home the further-hampered Golden Eagles went, the sour taste of the year’s first defeat replacing the sweet tang of victory and milkshakes, and a quick rinse required as they have their annual bout against in-state rival No. 11 Wisconsin in three quick days at Fiserv Forum.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Damarius Owens scored a career-high 14 points in Marquette's win over Stonehill. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette's bench answers Shaka Smart's call with best week of season
Junior guard Chase Ross (left) and redshirt first-year forward Caedin Hamilton (right) earned a combined 15 points in No. 10 Marquette's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
No. 10 Marquette uses balanced scoring to rout Western Carolina 94-62
Marquette debuted throwback jerseys Wednesday night in its game against Stonehill. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Throwback jerseys the amalgamation of tradition and innovation
David Joplin scored a career-high 29 points in Marquette's 80-69 win over Georgia. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
David Joplin scores career-high 29 points in 80-69 win over Georgia
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Stevie Mitchell (right) is tied for 16th in the country in steals per game, averaging 2.75 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
PREVIEW: No. 5 Marquette travels to Hilton Coliseum to take on No. 6 Iowa State
Marquette's bench scored a season-high 37 points Saturday against Western Carolina (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: MU rises to No. 5 in the AP Poll, the bench is starting coming into its own and breaking down the tough week ahead
Forward David Joplin finished Wednesday's contest with game-high's in both points (27) and rebounds (7) (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Marquette downs Stonehill 94-59 behind 27 points from David Joplin
Marquette men's basketball is 6-0 for the first time in 13 years (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Baltz's Book: Marquette cracks the top 10 once again, Joplin continues to dominate in small gyms and other thoughts
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.