Marquette offense goes cold in 2-0 loss to Minnesota

In the final match of the 2023 Milwaukee Challenge Cup, Marquette women’s soccer was looking to win its first home game against Minnesota since 2009.

After 90 minutes, the Golden Eagles (1-2-1) were unable to break the streak, losing 2-0 to the Golden Gophers (3-1) Sunday afternoon at Valley Fields.

“They dictated the play of the game and we were running uphill the whole time,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “Now, if we run uphill, we run uphill together and pull each other up and we did that today knowing we were only one goal away most of the time.”

Missing a key

Senior forward Elsi Twombly, who got injured in the first half of Marquette’s game against Denver last Thursday, was on the bench.

Her absence played a role in the Golden Eagles’ zero shots on target.

“She’s the one that’s been around the program for a while and people adjust her game around her,” Pelaez said. “Without her there, our players were able to adjust differently and step up right away.”

Her timetable to return is unknown at this time.

Statistical leaders

Golden Gopher senior midfielder Sophia Boman tallied four shots on the day, the most of anyone on the field.

Marquette junior goalkeeper Chloe Olson made three saves on 20 shots in her first appearance this season.

One-sided from start to finish

By the 13th minute, Minnesota had three corner kicks and two shots to its name while Marquette had zero.

The offensive pressure culminated when graduate student forward Izzy Brown made it 1-0 to the Golden Gophers with a dribble and shot around Olson.

Minnesota took 11 shots and eight corners in the opening 45 minutes compared to Marquette’s one shot and one corner.

“I don’t think we had any struggles during most of the first half,” Pelaez said. “I think it was an improvement from other games because we didn’t get shut out and we used it as a way to get better on the field like every single game.”

After halftime, it was more of the same.

The Golden Gophers came out of the locker room with high intensity, applying continuous pressure to the Golden Eagles’ defense.

And in the 85th minute, Minnesota first-year forward Paige Kalal was able to capitalize, making it 2-0 and putting the nail in the coffin.

Up Next

Marquette will travel to Chicago to face UIC (0-2-1) Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at benjamin.hanson@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benhansonMU.