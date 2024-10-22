Building community – The culture of Marquette Club Billiards

“If you love pool and want a community, this is the club for you. That’s what we exist to do.”

That’s how co-president Justice Osondu sums up Marquette club billiards: not only a gathering of pool enthusiasts, but a place where students of all skill levels connect, learn, and compete.

“I think I would describe it as homey but competitive,” Osondu, a senior in the Diederich College of Communication, said. “We each have a love for pool, though that love doesn’t always equate to skill.”

With a focus on personal development, the club, which was re-established in fall 2022, creates an environment that encourages members to build skills by providing constructive feedback.

The community embraces improvement. Even during competitive moments, members discuss strategies, asking each other how they would approach a shot, handle a scenario or decide on the best course of action.

Additionally, the club has a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere for members of all skill levels, allowing them to improve as much as they invest.

“There’s no attendance policy or anything. It’s kind of like, come and go as you please,” Ryan Patterson, a senior in the College of Business, said.

“People are a whole lot of different playing styles and playing levels, but I feel like the community kind of embraces that. It helps just people grow,” Osondu said.

What began as a casual gathering among mostly novice players has evolved into a competitive club. In 2023, Club Billiards began re-hosting an open tournament annually in the Brooks Lounge, where participants compete for pride as the school’s best pool player.

In the future, the winner will earn a spot on the Marquette Billiard Champion plaque. This year’s tournament date is undecided.

“There’s a plaque with championships; the last one ended in, like, 2014, so honestly, the initial inspiration to, like, start the club was to kind of fire that back up,” Patterson said.

Osondu, fueled by his love of pool, is a perfect example of what the club embodies. Once a beginner, he went on to win the school-wide singles tournament last April.

“Ryan (Patterson) is at times significantly better than me, but this time in the championship I was able to dial in and win the championship…that was special to me,” Osondu said.

Osondu came to Marquette, having never played pool, but joined to learn the game and connect with others. In his time with the club, he has picked up new types of shots.

“First it was how to do a bank shot, then Ryan taught me how to do this thing called a Masse shot,” he said. “And from there, it’s just like how do I get to a different level.”

Now, Osondu preserves the culture by teaching others.

“Even Justice (Osondu), going from learning, now he teaches me,” Shane Silverman, a sophomore in the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, said

Right now, Marquette Club Billiards only practices in the Brooks Lounge on Sundays from 12-2, but the team is looking into competing against other schools in the future.

“I’m actually in a group chat with a bunch of (club billiard) presidents from all around the Midwest because I wanted us to compete. But since we’re just starting, it’s kind of a big undertaking,” Patterson said.

As of now, the club hopes to continue building culture and adding new members.

“If you have a passion for something and take the initiative, you can make it happen,” Patterson said. It’s good to get leadership experience and feel like you’re leaving an impression on Marquette.”

With Patterson and Osondu graduating this year, the club is looking for future leadership and increased membership to continue the legacy and maintain the culture of Marquette Club Billiards.

This story was written by Max Mullin. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MullinMax