Meet the trio of players that are fueling Marquette men’s soccer’s offense

A skillful penalty taker, a versatile playmaker and a bold shot taker. Combine those three and you have Marquette men’s soccer top three goal scorers; meet junior midfielders Mitar Mitrovic and Mitchell Dryden and senior Justin Milovanov.

The strength of the midfield has been critical to Marquette’s success this season, contributing 13 of its 17 goals. While Mitrovic, Dryden and Milovanov are all classified as midfielders, they each have strong offensive abilities that allow them to create goal scoring opportunities.

But just as important as being able to attack, is knowing when to stay back and defend.

“We have a pretty good connection where we understand that if one of us wants to go up and try to create a scoring chance then the other one has to sit back,” Milovanov said.

“It’s more of an understanding of each other and understanding of the right time to go up and step. And trying to help the attack when it’s the right time to sit back and defend.”

While Mitrovic and Milovanov inhabit more of a true midfield position, Dryden was originally recruited as a striker. But since Marquette’s offense typically operates without a true striker, it has allowed the Wisconsin transfer to be more versatile with his positioning.

“For the most part, I’m in the midfield,” Dryden said. “But at the same time, I still have a responsibility to be the main guy up front when I’m playing in those two positions. Wherever I can be used on the field as long as I’m helping make a difference, I think that’s the most important part.”

Dryden found success early as a Golden Eagle, scoring in his debut against Drexel and earning a brace in his second match against Marist. While his scoring has decreased since the beginning of the season, he still contributes to the team in other aspects.

“However I can impact and help the team that’s for the best,” Dryden said. “If it’s scoring goals then I’m glad for that, if it’s an assist or if it’s just bringing energy, I think those are crucial regardless of if they’re on the stat sheet or not.”

The team’s leading goal scorer Mitar Mitrovic has made his mark from the penalty spot. Four out of his five goals have been penalties and he ranks fourth in the Big East in goals.

Mitrovic has waited his time and built up his status in order to be the trusted taker. But he said it is not a solo effort, even though the shot is.

“I’m not going to take any credit away from myself, but I still think it’s 100% the team,” Mitrovic said. “Yes, my name is going to be on the stat sheet, but so many things lead to the penalty that other guys do on the field. They deserve the recognition more than I do.”

While Mitrovic’s strength is netting penalties, Milovanov has also stepped up in high-pressure moments. He delivered the team’s only goals against Edgewood and Yale, helping them solidly 1-0 victories in both games.

“A really special goal,” Milovanov said. “In training I’m able to score nice goals, but to be able to do it in a game away against a team that previously won their conference the year before it was a big test for us on the road. And my parents were in the stands and it was like a really special moment for me.”

21′ | 🦅- 1 | 🐶– 0 🚨Justin Milovanov finds the back of the net from the parking lot!🚨#WeAreMarquette | #MarquetteSoccer pic.twitter.com/ISr5hTrJU8 — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) August 30, 2024

Mitrovic’s penalties. Dryden’s versatility. Milovanov’s ability to rise to the occasion. Each of Marquette’s top three goal scorers have contributed in their own ways to help the Golden Eagles soar to new heights this offensive campaign. But the work isn’t done yet.

“As the season’s going I feel like we’re getting better and better and better,” Milovanov said. “And I think that’s going to continue up until the last game of the season, which I think we’re going to be at our best. And of course, there’ s always going to be things that we need to improve on, but I think we’re in a really good space right now in a really good spot.”

