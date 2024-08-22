Men’s soccer blanks Drexel 2-0 in season opener

Picture perfect weather, stands packed to the brim and the start of a new season. All of the variables were tilted in favor of Marquette men’s soccer during its opening match of the season against Drexel (0-1).

The Golden Eagles (1-0) were able to deliver a 2-0 win in front of an energetic crowd Friday evening at Valley Fields in head coach David Korn’s debut.

“It was awesome to see the stands full with a lot of our incoming students,” Korn said. “I think what makes Marquette athletics so great is that we have an awesome student body… we really gained a lot of energy from (the crowd).”

First-year keeper pitches clean sheet

A year ago, Marten Brink was living in Stukenbrock, Germany, playing soccer for U19 Bundesliga and preparing to come to the United States to fulfill the dreams he had of continuing his soccer career.

Thursday, the 6-foot-7 first-year goalkeeper earned a clean sheet in his first 90 minutes of collegiate action.

“It was always my wish to play in front of so many people,” Brink said. “To get a clean sheet in my first game, with the three points, it was amazing.”

Brink finished the game with six saves, and according to Korn, was playing well beyond his years.

“I told him I didn’t think he looked like an 18 year old kid,” Korn said. “He looked really mature, he had to make some really good saves late. I think our defense played well, but I don’t know that we get a shutout without his performance.”

Pare ignites the offense

Senior forward Abdoul Karim Pare picked up right where he left off.

Last season, the Golden Eagles were undefeated (2-0) in games where Pare scored the first goal of the match. Thursday, they decided to see if the same would hold true for the 2024 season.

In the 12th minute, Pare dribbled through a crowd of defenders before firing the ball past graduate goalkeeper Alessandro Capogna.

“Before the game, me and my teammates talked about it, my coaches wanted me to run in behind more because of my speed,” Pare said. “I got a great great pass from my teammate Mitchell (Dryden) who helped me score.”

15 minutes later, Pare pushed the ball up the right side of the field before firing the ball into the box. The ball found the foot of junior midfielder Mitchell Dryden, who settled it down before firing Marquette’s second goal of the night past Capogna.

“He’s (Pare) such an intelligent soccer player, he’s so calm to find plays, Korn said.

I turned to the bench in the middle of the second half and l looked at them and said, ‘Man, I’m so bummed we only get one year with this guy, I’d love to have him so much longer’.”

Pare’s two points were a game-high.

Up next

Marquette takes on Marist (0-1) Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

“We get to play a different opponent sometimes out of the region so it’s new faces, it’s a new opportunity,” Korn said. “For us, this becomes out most important game of the season, so we need to prepare the right way.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.