The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s soccer blanks Drexel 2-0 in season opener

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorAugust 22, 2024
Categories:
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Picture perfect weather, stands packed to the brim and the start of a new season. All of the variables were tilted in favor of Marquette men’s soccer during its opening match of the season against Drexel (0-1).

The Golden Eagles (1-0) were able to deliver a 2-0 win in front of an energetic crowd Friday evening at Valley Fields in head coach David Korn’s debut.

“It was awesome to see the stands full with a lot of our incoming students,” Korn said. “I think what makes Marquette athletics so great is that we have an awesome student body… we really gained a lot of energy from (the crowd).”

First-year keeper pitches clean sheet

A year ago, Marten Brink was living in Stukenbrock, Germany, playing soccer for U19 Bundesliga and preparing to come to the United States to fulfill the dreams he had of continuing his soccer career.

Thursday, the 6-foot-7 first-year goalkeeper earned a clean sheet in his first 90 minutes of collegiate action.

“It was always my wish to play in front of so many people,” Brink said. “To get a clean sheet in my first game, with the three points, it was amazing.”

Brink finished the game with six saves, and according to Korn, was playing well beyond his years.

“I told him I didn’t think he looked like an 18 year old kid,” Korn said. “He looked really mature, he had to make some really good saves late. I think our defense played well, but I don’t know that we get a shutout without his performance.”

Pare ignites the offense

Senior forward Abdoul Karim Pare picked up right where he left off.

Last season, the Golden Eagles were undefeated (2-0) in games where Pare scored the first goal of the match. Thursday, they decided to see if the same would hold true for the 2024 season.

In the 12th minute, Pare dribbled through a crowd of defenders before firing the ball past graduate goalkeeper Alessandro Capogna.

“Before the game, me and my teammates talked about it, my coaches wanted me to run in behind more because of my speed,” Pare said. “I got a great great pass from my teammate Mitchell (Dryden) who helped me score.”

15 minutes later, Pare pushed the ball up the right side of the field before firing the ball into the box. The ball found the foot of junior midfielder Mitchell Dryden, who settled it down before firing Marquette’s second goal of the night past Capogna.

“He’s (Pare) such an intelligent soccer player, he’s so calm to find plays, Korn said.

I turned to the bench in the middle of the second half and l looked at them and said, ‘Man, I’m so bummed we only get one year with this guy, I’d love to have him so much longer’.”

Pare’s two points were a game-high.

Up next

Marquette takes on Marist (0-1) Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Valley Fields.

“We get to play a different opponent sometimes out of the region so it’s new faces, it’s a new opportunity,” Korn said. “For us, this becomes out most important game of the season, so we need to prepare the right way.”

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Abdoul Karim Pare
Junior forward Abdoul Karim Pare has two goals and one assist for Marquette this season
Quick goals turn into wins for men's soccer
Noah Madrigal scores his penalty in Marquette's 6-0 win over Detroit Mercy. (Photo courtesy of Marquette athletics.)
Marquette wins 6-0 after strong second half
Abdoul Karim Pare (17) brings up the ball in Marquette men's soccer's 3-1 loss to Butler Sept. 30 at Valley Fields.
Pare brings street style skills and smiles to Bennett’s program
Also tagged with Coach David Korn
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer rolls to 6-1 victory thanks to three point effort from Dryden
David Korn coaches at Maryville University for eight seasons before Marquette. (Graphic courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Q&A with new men's soccer head coach David Korn
Marquette men's soccer announced David Korn as its new head coach Monday afternoon. (Graphic courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer announces David Korn as new head coach
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Soccer
Plugged-in: New beginnings and bitter endings
Plugged-in: New beginnings and bitter endings
Mitar Mitrovic (6) in Marquette men's soccer's 2-1 loss against No. 7 Georgetown Saturday afternoon at Valley Fields.
Men's soccer misses Big East Tournament after 2-1 loss to No. 7 Georgetown
Senior midfielder Hailey Block (7) in Marquette women's soccer's 3-0 loss to St. John's. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Plugged-in: Winning, drawing and losing twice
First-year Matthew Iriarte (14) in Marquette men's soccer's 1-0 loss to Northern Illinois Oct. 2 at Valley Fields.
Marquette ties No. 7 Akron 1-1 in final road game of the season
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a sophomore from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is a sports reporter for the 2023-24 school year. In high school, he played basketball, baseball and ran cross country. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to MLB games. He is most excited to write game recaps and tribune stories.