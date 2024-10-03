Antonio Costabile carrying family legacy at Marquette

Sophomore forward Antonio Costabile has been an integral part of Marquette men’s soccer offense this season. However, almost 30 years prior, a different Costabile wore the jersey first: his father.

Santo Costabile featured in the midfield for Marquette. His first year as a Golden Eagle was a reality check to what being a Division I student athlete entailed.

“I came into Marquette thinking I was God’s gift to soccer,” Santo said. “I thought I was going to walk into the starting lineup, but when I got there I definitely had a rude awakening. But as far as teaching me life skills, it was phenomenal because there’s so much to overcome. It’s tough at first, but if you can get through that, it’s the best thing for you.”

Santo said he has seen improvement in the program, most noticeably in the coaching staff’s approach to helping players grow themselves in the Marquette University community, not just athletically.

However, what has remained a constant is the importance of brotherhood. Coming in as first-years, Santo and his “band of brothers” formed a close bond that only grew over his time on the team.

“When I got there, it was an upperclassmen vs lowerclassmen situation, so the rookies were all really close,” Santo said. “And my sophomore year, the whole team was friends so everyone had each other’s backs. It was so important to be on that team. It made such a big difference in my life.”

Head coach David Korn said he recognizes the impact of the program through the alumni’s pride taken in Marquette men’s soccer. There is an emphasis on continuing to build a long-lasting legacy.

“It’s almost like this chain starting back in 1964, everybody’s a link and connected from the people that were before us and connected to the people that will be beyond us,” Korn said. “You’re part of a group much bigger than just our current team, and all of us are working to leave the jersey and leave the program in a better place.”

When it came time for his recruitment, Antonio’s knowledge of the program’s benefits kept Marquette at his top choice. Even with a chain connection between the two generations of Costabiles, he made the decision to play for the Golden Eagles himself.

“This was basically my dream school from when I was younger just because it was the first college I knew. I don’t think he influenced my decision, it was just that I knew more about Marquette than any other school,” Antonio said. “I knew what the program had to offer, the kind of people it creates are good solid people and from that I knew that I wanted to choose Marquette.”

Despite coaching changes after his first-year, Antonio was motivated to work hard in the offseason to prove his dedication to the program.

“I didn’t want to come here to sit on the bench and just be here because of my dad, so I’ve really been working hard and trying to build my own name,” Antonio said. “I was thinking about choosing number 18 which was my dad’s old number but I just want to build my own legacy. I chose number seven because that’s my favorite number.”

The sophomore’s dedication to the program has been recognized by Korn. During spring play, he was scouted as a key attacking player for the fall. Now he has started every match except one.

“He was a big reason we won our first Big East game,” Korn said. “He has a really high soccer intelligence, a really good technique. And he’s just so good at turning, beating players, making key passes and key plays. I think he’s certainly grown tremendously in the six, seven months that I’ve gotten to watch him play.”

While watching his son play may make Santo anxious, it lessens each time Antonio takes the field. And among this anxiety is an overwhelming sense of pride for his son.

“It didn’t hit me until the first exhibition game when he played his freshman year, when I heard his name announced, then I had a tear in my eye,” Santo said.

While Antonio and Santo may not share the same number, the Costabile last name is a representation of the generational effect of Marquette men’s soccer.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.