Men’s soccer remains undefeated with 1-0 road victory over Yale

It was sweet revenge for Marquette men’s soccer this Friday night.

The Golden Eagles had lost their previous meeting with the Bulldogs in 2022, 3-2 at Valley Fields. Tonight, Marquette got its get-back with a 1-0 victory at Reese Stadium.

“Happy with the team’s defensive performance as Yale is a well organized and well coached team who plays with great intensity,” head coach David Korn said after the game in a release from Marquette Athletics.

“Really good experience for us to have to play with the lead and manage the game late. I’m looking for us to continue to build and grow from today in how to be disciplined and keep our competitive focus to win in different ways.

The Golden Eagles (3-0) had already played two matches before arriving in New Haven to meet the Bulldogs (0-1), who opened their season tonight.

While this could be an advantage for Yale in terms of scouting, the advantage was all Marquette’s in chemistry and conditioning to help it extend its undefeated campaign.

Rewriting history

Marquette has a less than favorable away game-opener history — it is 0-3 in its first game on the road in the past three seasons.

Friday, though, turned out be the start of a new chapter.

The Golden Eagles started off strong, holding possession throughout the first 15 minutes. They would hold 59% of possession in the first half.

This possession allowed senior midfielder Justin Milovanov the space he needed to uncork a strike from just inside the halfway line in the 21st minute. It soared high and far over the goalkeeper to net his second of the season and Marquette’s ninth.

21′ | 🦅- 1 | 🐶– 0 🚨Justin Milovanov finds the back of the net from the parking lot!🚨#WeAreMarquette | #MarquetteSoccer pic.twitter.com/ISr5hTrJU8 — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) August 30, 2024

Battle in the midfield & box

Yale was searching for an equalizer in the second half as neither team put a shot on target until Joseph Farouz in the 68th minute.

Marquette’s response to the pressure? Marten Brink. The first-year goalkeeper would tally four overall saves on the night, earning his second clean sheet in three starts.

The Bulldogs continued to pressure the Golden Eagles’ back line in the final 1o minutes, but no fruition would come. Marquette has re-wrote not only its Yale history but also its away game abilities.

Up next

Marquette’s two-game road stint ends Monday against No. 22 University of Wisconsin. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.