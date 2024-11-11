The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Baltz’s Book: Jones rises to the occasion, finding MUBB’s Robin

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorNovember 11, 2024
Senior guard Kam Jones was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 28 points on 76.7 percent shooting from the field last week. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

With all the questions surrounding No. 15 Marquette men’s basketball heading into the season after the departures of Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, we got our first and second glances at the new-look Golden Eagles this week.

Here are some thoughts from Marquette’s 2-0 start:

Kam Jones is as good as advertised

Coming into the year, it wasn’t a question of who, but how.

Everyone knew Kam Jones was going to be the guy, but it was what his play would look like with all of the attention on him that had people questioning. There’s no more wizardry from Kolek or versatility from Ighodaro to distract defenses away from the fact that Jones is one of the most naturally gifted scorers in the entire country. All eyes will be facing his direction now.

In Monday’s season-opener against Stony Brook, he could do no wrong. The Memphis, Tennessee native shot 14-for-16 from the field en route to a 32-point performance. Jones’ only misses came from beyond the arc, as he finished the night a staggering 10-for-10 from two-point range.

“He’s one of the best finishers for a guard that I’ve ever seen, and he was able to get down there and just create a lot of short shots,” head coach Shaka Smart said after the win Monday. “He’s a very good post player. You don’t really think of guards that way, but he’s good at turning his back to the basket and then using his craftiness to create.”

In his encore performance Friday night in the Golden Eagles’ student-only game at the Al McGuire Center, Jones was just as effective. After tallying just three assists Monday, Jones flashed his playmaking ability even further in Marquette’s 82-73 win over George Mason, racking up eight assists.

The senior guard finished with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and snagged five rebounds.

All this culminated in Jones being named to the first Big East Weekly Honor Roll of the season, after averaging 28 points on 76.7 percent shooting.

Finding Robin

Every Batman needs its Robin, and for Marquette, that means someone else rising to the occasion alongside Jones.

If Jones continues to play the way he did last week, he will easily average north of 20 points a game this season. But you, I and everyone else in between knows that others are going to step up in spots where they might not have been previously expected to.

Take Chase Ross for example. The junior guard’s career-high coming into the season was 13 points, a number he quickly blew past Monday night. Thanks to an efficient 81 percent (9-for-11) from the field, Ross worked his way to a career-high 23 points and team-high eight rebounds against Stony Brook.

“He’s been our most improved player from really the end of last season to now. It’s not even close,” Smart said. “The biggest thing is his confidence is on a whole different level than it was last year at this time.”

Who says Ross has to be the full-time Robin though? After all, it would be unfair to David Joplin to not give him a shot at the role after his stirring audition Friday night.

After trailing 37-36 heading into the break against George Mason, Marquette needed a spark.

“We shot 28 percent in from the field in the first half,” Smart said. “It’s easy when that happens to get down, and to get away from a focus on your process, which I thought happened at times in the first half.

“But, I thought in the second half our guys’ intentionality was much better, which is why we ended up scoring 46 points and defending very well in the second half as well.”

One of those guys who came out of the locker room with that aforementioned intentionality was Joplin. The senior forward posted 19 points and 10 rebounds alone in the second half, en route to a 27 point, 10 rebound performance — his second double-double of his career.

Joplin celebrates after hitting a three-pointer in Marquette’s 82-63 win over George Mason. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

They probably won’t have it down to an exact science, but moving forward if the Golden Eagles can find consistent double-digit scoring from players not wearing the No. 1, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

What’s on tap?

Marquette welcomes Central Michigan (1-1) to Fiserv Forum tonight at 8 p.m. CST. Then, it’s off to College Park, Maryland Friday to take on the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) at 7 p.m. CST in what will be the Golden Eagles’ first road test of the season.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Chase Ross
First-year forward Royce Parham tallied six points and three rebounds in 12 minutes Monday night in his debut for Marquette. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Takeaways from Marquette men's basketball's 40 point win over Stony Brook
Chase Ross scored a career-high 23 points on 9-for-11 shooting in Marquette's season-opening win. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Kam Jones and Chase Ross lead Marquette in season-opening thumping over Stony Brook
Marquette men's basketball opens up its season Monday, Nov. 4 against Stony Brook. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUBB Preview: Four things to watch in Monday's season opener against Stony Brook
Royce Parham scored 12 points in Saturday's scrimmage, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 1-for-3 from deep. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Takeaways from Marquette's annual Blue and Gold scrimmage
Also tagged with David Joplin
Senior forward David Joplin scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half in Friday's win. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Joplin's 27 points propel Golden Eagles to 82-63 win over George Mason
Tyler Kolek celebrates with his team after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Tyler Kolek's memorable NCAA Tournament weekend
David Joplin hit two game-sealing free throws in Marquette's 81-77 win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles perform in the clutch to beat Colorado 81-77 and move to Sweet 16
Tyler Kolek will be key for Marquette in its Round of 32 matchup against Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
STARTING 5: No. 2 Marquette returns to Round of 32 to take on No. 10 Colorado
Also tagged with Kam Jones
3,750 fans packed into the Al McGuire Center Friday night for a student-only game against George Mason. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
At student-only game, 'deafening' fans party early, stay loud late
Kam Jones scored 30 points in March 30 win over Xavier as Kolek was out with an injury. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Lights out: Kam Jones takes the reins
Tyler Kolek (right) and Oso Ighodaro (left) have been playing together for all three years Shaka Smart has been the head coach at Marquette.
Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro 'have set an incredible standard' in their three years at Marquette
Kam Jones scored 18 points in the second half of Marquette's 87-69 win over Western Kentucky. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette completes second half comeback to advance to Round of 32
About the Contributor
Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports Director
Matthew Baltz is a junior from Colona, Illinois majoring in journalism and minoring digital media. He is the sports director for the 2024-25 school year. In his free time, Matt enjoys hanging out with his friends, golfing and going to baseball games. He is most excited to continue to refine his writing skills this school year.