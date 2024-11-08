Joplin’s 27 points propel Golden Eagles to 82-63 win over George Mason

In its second student-only game in two years, Marquette men’s basketball came out hot for its fans, going on a 13-0 run in the first four minutes to begin the game. George Mason didn’t score until almost four minutes in.

But then the offense went cold and everything went wrong.

As the Golden Eagles couldn’t seem to put the ball in the net, the Patriots slowly crawled their way back from a 14-point deficit, as they took the lead with 49 seconds left in the first half. It was the opposing team that went into the locker room ahead 37-36.

While George Mason finished the first frame shooting 41.9% from the floor, Marquette had shot 28.1%. The team from the 102-64 win over Stony Brook was nowhere to be found.

Then the second half came around and Marquette slowly woke up.

Caedin Hamilton hit two free throws. David Joplin tied the game at 41 with a 3-pointer. Chase Ross slammed down a resounding dunk. And Joplin capped it all off with another trey.

The Al erupted, and that was the 10-0 run that reminded Marquette of how devastating its offense could be.

On the flip side, the Golden Eagles’ defense held the Patriots scoreless for almost four minutes as they maintained a four-point lead at the 8:38 mark.

The game was shaping up to come down to the wire, and it almost did, thanks to George Mason continued to thrive from the charity stripe, sinking 75% of its free throws in the second half.

But ultimately, it was Marquette who pulled away as Kam Jones and Joplin put the team on their back, scoring a combined 29 points in the second half alone and capping off a 20-point win.

Marquette fans, you can exhale now.

