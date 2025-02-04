PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies

Two of the Big East’s heavyweights square off in Madison Square Garden Tuesday night as the No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles visit the No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm in a game that has massive implications on the conference standings.

St. John’s is atop the Big East standings with only one blemish on their conference play record, while Marquette and its opponent next Saturday, the Creighton Blue Jays, are tied for second with two losses each.

These two teams feature some of the stoutest defenses in the country. According to KenPom, St. John’s has America’s fourth most efficient defense, with Marquette not far behind at 16th.

Marquette carries a six-game win streak against St. John’s into MSG, including two wins against now second-year Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino last season. Marquette head coach Shaka Smart is undefeated against the Red Storm since joining the Golden Eagles.

Big-time backcourts

Both teams bring excellent guard play to Tuesday’s clash, headlined by surefire All-Big East First Team nods Kam Jones and RJ Luis Jr. Both have been the backbones for their respective squads.

Jones is on the Wooden Award Midseason watch list, averaging 19.0 points-per-game, 4.5 rebounds-per-game and 6.2 assists-per-game this season.

Luis Jr. is averaging 17.5 points-per-game and 6.6 rebounds-per-game. The last time these two teams met in MSG, he scored 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting.

Behind these two, Marquette senior guard Stevie Mitchell and St. John’s senior guard and Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond have been elite Robins to their Batmen.

Marquette fans know Mitchell as the do-it-all, EGB, glue-guy, and he has taken that to a new level this season, averaging double-figures in scoring for the first time in his career and averaging 2.7 steals-per-game.

Richmond, who was an All-Big East First Team nod last season with the Pirates, is coming off a season-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the win over Providence on Saturday, including connecting on the game-winner in overtime. He is averaging 11.9 points-per-game, 5.3 rebounds-per-game and 4.8 assists-per-game on the season.

Outside offense could be the difference-maker

Neither St. John’s nor Marquette have been consistent beyond the arc since the start of conference play. According to KenPom, the Golden Eagles have been eighth in three-point shooting at 31.9% since the beginning of Big East play and St. John’s is dead last, shooting 24.2%.

Red Storm senior guard Deivon Smith is the positive outlier for Rick Pitino’s squad, shooting 38.9% from three-point land. He returned to the lineup last Saturday in a win against Providence after battling an injury, so his presence on the exterior will be crucial for St. John’s. On Saturday, he had three points and six assists in the victory over the Friars.

For Marquette, junior forward Ben Gold has been Marquette’s best perimeter shooter since the start of conference play, shooting 41.5% from outside. Junior guard Chase Ross and Mitchell have also been consistent, shooting 37.7% and 39.1% from three on the season, respectively.

How to follow:

Tip-off at MSG is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST.

Watch: FS1 features the national television broadcast, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action.

Follow: Follow KaylynnWrightMU and @MUWireSports on Twitter/X.

Listen: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.

This story was written by Trevor Hilson. He can be reached at [email protected] or @hilsontrevor on Twitter/X.