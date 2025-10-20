The student news site of Marquette University

BREAKING: Former men’s basketball guard Kam Jones arrested for reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
Former men’s basketball guard Kam Jones arrested for reckless driving, resisting law enforcement

Police told the Marquette Wire Jones weaved in-and-out of traffic for approximately four miles before pulling over.
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorOctober 20, 2025
Kam Jones was arrested Monday morning for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.

Former Marquette men’s basketball guard Kam Jones has been arrested after a brief police chase on I-65 in Indianapolis Monday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Jones, 23, drove past an Indiana State Trooper at a high speed when the officer attempted to pull him over for alleged erratic driving. Police told the Marquette Wire Jones weaved in-and-out of traffic for approximately four miles before pulling over.

He was arrested for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana jail records show. Those same records show Jones was released from Marion County jail at 2:22 p.m. CST on Oct. 20.

Marquette athletics declined to comment on the matter. The Wire did not receive a response from the university.

Jones was drafted to the NBA by the Indiana Pacers in June. He is the No. 2 all-time leading scorer for the Golden Eagles, and was a second-team All-American last season.

This article has been updated multiple times to provide additional information.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

