Kam Jones selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers

Byline photo of Matthew Baltz
Matthew Baltz, Sports DirectorJune 27, 2025
Photo by Marquette Athletics
Kam Jones finished second all-time at Marquette in scoring, amassing 2,044 total points.

Former Marquette guard Kam Jones was selected 38th overall by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Jones, who is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, is now headed to Indy after four seasons with the Golden Eagles. Jones was in the green room for the second round of the draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“I’m just ready to get to Nap Town and get to work,” Jones said on the ESPN broadcast.

The 6-foot-5 guard was a three-year starter at MU, averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over the last three seasons. Jones played in 106 games over the past three years, missing just one contest due to injury.

There were many questions coming into his senior year with the Golden Eagles about whether Jones could effectively play point guard and create for others. With the departure of former teammate Tyler Kolek and junior guard Sean Jones taking a medical redshirt to recover from his previously suffered knee injury, Kam was given an opportunity to prove himself.

Prove himself he did, averaging 19.2 points and 5.9 assists a game on 48.3 percent shooting from the field. Jones put up career-high numbers even though he was constantly the focal point for opposing defenses every single night.

The crafty lefty becomes the fourth MU player in the past three years to get drafted, joining his former teammates Oliver-Maxence Prosper, Kolek and Oso Ighodaro. Additionally, Jones is just the sixth Marquette guard since 1990 to hear his name called in the NBA Draft, joining Darius Johnson-Odom (2012), Travis Diener (2005), Dwyane Wade (2003) and Tony Smith (1990).

