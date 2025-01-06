The student news site of Marquette University

Sean Jones to redshirt the 2024-25 season

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorJanuary 6, 2025
Before his injury, Jones was averaging 5.8 points and 2.0 assists per game in 16.2 minutes per contest. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).

Junior guard Sean Jones is officially redshirting this season for Marquette men’s basketball, the program announced Monday morning.

On Jan. 10th of last season, the Columbus, Ohio native tore his ACL in his right knee in the Golden Eagles’ 69-62 loss against the Butler Bulldogs. He underwent surgery on Jan. 19th and has not played since.

At the beginning of the year, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said he hoped to see Jones back early in the campaign.

After Marquette’s win over Western Carolina Nov. 30th, Smart said the junior guard “looked good” and was playing five-on-five in practice.

Before his injury, Jones was averaging 5.8 points and two assists per game in 16.2 minutes per contest. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in the 2025-26 season.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.

