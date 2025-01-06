Sean Jones to redshirt the 2024-25 season

Junior guard Sean Jones is officially redshirting this season for Marquette men’s basketball, the program announced Monday morning.

On Jan. 10th of last season, the Columbus, Ohio native tore his ACL in his right knee in the Golden Eagles’ 69-62 loss against the Butler Bulldogs. He underwent surgery on Jan. 19th and has not played since.

Marquette junior guard Sean Jones will redshirt in 2024-25. Jones injured his right knee on Jan. 10, 2024 against Butler at Fiserv Forum and underwent surgery on Jan. 19. Jones will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Marquette beginning in 2025-26.#MUBB |… pic.twitter.com/NZ7oZ08qtE — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) January 6, 2025

At the beginning of the year, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said he hoped to see Jones back early in the campaign.

Shaka Smart said he hopes that Sean Jones will be back from his ACL tear “sometime early in the season.” #mubb pic.twitter.com/JzRLHoMHx7 — Jack Albright (@JackAlbrightMU) October 5, 2024

After Marquette’s win over Western Carolina Nov. 30th, Smart said the junior guard “looked good” and was playing five-on-five in practice.

Marquette’s Sean Jones is playing five-on-five in practice and, according to Shaka Smart, looks good. Still working on conditioning and being mentally ready to play. #mubb — Ben Steele (@BenSteeleMJS) November 30, 2024

Before his injury, Jones was averaging 5.8 points and two assists per game in 16.2 minutes per contest. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining beginning in the 2025-26 season.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.