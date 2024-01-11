The student news site of Marquette University

Sean Jones suffered season-ending injury in loss to Butler

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorJanuary 11, 2024
Photo by Forster Goodrich
Sophomore guard Sean Jones will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season with an ACL tear.

Sophomore guard Sean Jones suffered an ACL tear in Marquette men’s basketball’s 67-62 loss to Butler Wednesday and will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, the program announced Thursday evening.

“Jones tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming week,” the program said in a press release.

The injury came in the second half when Jones’ right knee gave out on him while he was driving to the hoop. After the play, he had to be carried back to the locker room and couldn’t put any weight on his leg. After the game, head coach Shaka Smart said he would have an MRI Thursday to assess the damage.

The injury means the Golden Eagles are without another bench piece, as Chase Ross is out for at least the next few games with a shoulder injury.

Jones averages 5.8 points and 2.0 assists per game.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

