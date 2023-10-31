The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette defending its crown in highly-anticipated season

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterOctober 31, 2023
Marquette+mens+basketball+celebrates+its+first-ever+Big+East+Tournament+Championship+on+the+floor+of+Madison+Square+Garden.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Marquette men’s basketball celebrates its first-ever Big East Tournament Championship on the floor of Madison Square Garden. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

At the 2022 Big East Media Day, Tyler Kolek said “F— ’em” to the doubters that predicted the Golden Eagles to finish ninth in the Big East. This year, he didn’t have anything outlandish to say in front of the press because every analyst knows what the team is capable of.

For the first time since Al McGuire was at the helm of the blue and gold in the 1977-78 season, No. 5 Marquette men’s basketball is ranked in the top ten of the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

On top of that, the Golden Eagles have been voted to finish first in the Big East Preseason Coaches Poll with Creighton a mere four points behind in second place and reigning national champions UConn in third.

CBS college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein said that with these expectations, the Golden Eagles are in uncharted territory.

“The dynamic has changed,” Rothstein said. “Last year at this time, we’re all asking ourselves, ‘How is this program going to replace Darryl Morsell and Justin Lewis?’ Now, everything shifts. Marquette goes from being the hunter to the hunted.”

Last year, nobody on the Marquette roster earned any preseason honors. That’s turned around this season with Kolek being named an Associated Press Preseason First Team All American and Big East Preseason Player of the Year. Senior forward Oso Ighodaro and junior guard Kam Jones also made the Preseason All-Big East Second Team.

Although Marquette’s 2022-23 season accolades included a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament along with Big East regular season and tournament championships, a new campaign lies ahead with elevated expectations of how they will perform this time.

Sam Vecenie, an NBA and college basketball writer for The Athletic, named Kolek as the No. 1 point guard in the country.

“Kolek does everything you need a lead guard to do. He works perfectly in tandem with Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro to run the show for the nation’s best offense, moving the ball around and getting it to his teammates in the best positions,” Vecenie wrote. “He’s a truly great college guard who thrives in the oceans of space that the Golden Eagles’ offense gives him.”

John Fanta, national college basketball broadcaster and writer for Fox Sports, said the sophomore class will play a big role this season.

“This year you have a sophomore class that’s set to raise their game with Ben Gold, Chase Ross and Sean Jones,” Fanta said. “The fact is all the pieces are in place for this team at every level.”

This year, the Marquette roster isn’t much different from the one that hoisted the Big East Tournament trophy over their heads on the court at Madison Square Garden.

During the offseason, head coach Shaka Smart ignored the transfer portal and retained most of his roster, including all but one of his starters: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who was drafted as the No. 24 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Fanta has placed Marquette at the top of his Big East preseason power rankings. Part of his reasoning comes from Smart’s anti-transfer portal approach.

“They don’t take transfers, which I like because I think it’s different,” Fanta said. “It resonates with the players because you’re counting on your guys internally to get better. You don’t need to go look elsewhere to find somebody to improve your team. They’re inside this building. That’s player development — that’s roster retention.”

In non-conference play, Marquette will face two preseason ranked teams: No. 18 Texas and No. 25 Illinois. Though, Fanta says that the real challenges will start Dec. 19 when the Golden Eagles face the Providence Friars on the road in their first Big East game. The conference is the only one in the NCAA that has three teams in the top ten of the AP Preseason Poll.

“I don’t think that those teams have any catching up to do,” Fanta said. “The league is loaded. That’s why it’s the Big East. This league is an absolute monster so it’s gonna be a war every night.”

Rothstein said that the Golden Eagles should have Final Four dreams this year.

“They’re not going to be the same team as they were last year but they can be a different team,” Rothstein said. “One that’s also very, very good, one of the best teams in the country.”

This story was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Ben Gold
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Historic season comes to an end as Michigan State knocks off Marquette in Round of 32
Marquette mens basketball sits in second place of the Big East conference with an 11-3 record.
XL Center continues to provide Golden Eagles struggles as No. 10 Marquette upset by No. 21 UConn
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
PREVIEW: No. 25 Marquette looks to continue recent success against No. 6 UConn
First-year forward Ben Gold finishes a dunk in Marquette mens basketballs 97-73 win over Central Michigan Nov. 10 at the Al McGuire Center.
Marquette's offense erupts with five double-digit scorers in win over Central Michigan
Also tagged with Chase Ross
Shaka Smart is different from other coaches, and Marquette is better off because of it
Sophomore guard Kam Jones led Marquette with 19 points in its win in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 17 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette defeats 15-seed Vermont for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2013
Junior guard Tyler Kolek (11) finished with a near double-double in No. 6 Marquette mens basketballs 72-70 overtime win over St. Johns in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Kolek comes up once again as Marquette holds off upset in Big East Tournament quarterfinals
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
No. 10 Marquette moves into first place in conference standings
Also tagged with Head Coach Shaka Smart
Shaka Smart has finished his second season as the head men’s basketball coach at Marquette.
Shaka Smart given contract extension after historic season
Illustration by Kendal Bell (Photo of Ted Lasso courtesy of Apple TV+. Photo of Shaka Smart courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
ALBRIGHT: How Shaka Smart resembles parts of fictional character Ted Lasso
Emarion Ellis (left) stands on the sideline during Marquette mens basketballs open practice at Fiserv Forum Oct. 28.
BREAKING: Emarion Ellis enters the transfer portal
Junior forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (12) finished with a career-high 31 points in Marquette mens basketballs 95-58 win over Long Island University Nov. 17 at Fiserv Forum.
GROSS: O-Max will be an X-Factor for Marquette's NCAA Tournament run
About the Contributor
Benjamin Hanson, Sports Reporter
Ben Hanson is a sophomore from Minneapolis, Minnesota studying journalism, digital media and advertising. He is a sports reporter and the assistant social media producer for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. When he's not in the newsroom, he likes creative writing, being with friends and going to sporting events. He is excited to be able to spread the word of the Marquette Wire because it has done so much for him while also refining his sports writing.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *