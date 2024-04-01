Plugged-in: Another Abrupt End

Men’s Basketball’s Heartbreaking Defeat

Marquette’s 2023-24 season came to a close Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles shot a season-worst 12.9% (4-for-31) from beyond the arc to fall to NC State, 67-58

The loss also signifies what is likely Marquette’s final game with Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro

“I did tell the guys after the game in the locker room that our two seniors, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, have set an incredible standard over the past three years in our program,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said.

“It’s really going to be on the rest of us to uphold that standard. It’s going to be tough, but even try to raise that standard.”

Women’s Basketball’s Kenzie Hare Enters Transfer Portal

Rising junior guard Kenzie Hare entered the transfer portal on Wednesday

Hare averaged 14.0 points per game and shot 42.5% from beyond the arc, which ranked 14th in the country.

Head coach Megan Duffy is now down all five of her starters from this past season with Hare’s transfer, after Rose Nkumu and Liza Karlen both announced they wouldn’t be using their extra year of eligibility.

Men’s Lacrosse Loses Big East Opener

Marquette (4-6, 0-1 Big East) fell to St. John’s, 13-9, in its only game of the week.

The Golden Eagles got out to a quick 2-0 lead, but the Red Storm responded with a 9-1 run of their own.

Devon Cowan scored one goal, making him one more away from becoming the third player in program history to reach 100 goals.

Women’s Lacrosse Starts 0-1 in Big East Play

Marquette (4-8, 0-1 Big East) lost its conference-opener to UConn, 17-7, in an 0-1 week.

The Golden Eagles were led by Leigh Steiner, who had two goals and two assists. Meg Bireley

Happening This Week

Women’s lacrosse vs. Butler Wednesday 12 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @BenHansonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Valley Fields. Follow @BenHansonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap. Men’s lacrosse at Georgetown Saturday 11 a.m. CST at Cooper Field. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

at Cooper Field. Women’s lacrosse at No. 13 Denver Saturday 2 p.m. CST at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium. Follow @SofieHanrahanMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.