The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette’s season ends in Sweet 16, 67-58, after worst offensive performance of the year

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorMarch 29, 2024
Tyler+Kolek+scored+17+points+in+Marquettes+season-ending+67-58+loss+to+NC+State.+%28Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics.%29
Tyler Kolek scored 17 points in Marquette’s season-ending 67-58 loss to NC State. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

DALLAS — They sounded like an alarm.

Ringing for 40 minutes, only with no snooze button in sight to silence the painful knells.

The endless sounds of clanks reverberated around the American Airlines Center for the entirety of Marquette men’s basketball’s 67-58 loss to NC State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Friday night.

A shot would go up. It would ring around the rim. It would bounce out into the safe hands of whichever Wolfpack player was closest. 

Rinse and repeat, the Golden Eagles couldn’t make anything stick.

40 minutes of misses. 40 minutes of clanks.

A snooze button-less alarm clock. 

In a game whose mere existence had the preponderance of Marquette Nation in full belief that the years of March doldrums were behind them, the reality turned out to be the harsh opposite. 

It was the opportunity for Marquette to make right what the last decade made wrong.

A win would be a sign that past sins had been forgiven. That after 11 years, the Golden Eagles were back on the good side of the March Madness Gods. 

Alas, it was not meant to be. 

No Elite Eight appearance. No more Final Four dreams. Nothing on the upcoming schedule except a likely silent flight back to Milwaukee. 

The Golden Eagles held their heads low as they sulked off the court.

Kam Jones was in tears. Tyler Kolek ripped his jersey in anguish.

Everyone in that locker room knew they could’ve done more. That there were bread crumbs still sitting on the table after the final buzzer rang.

27 breadcrumbs, to be precise, the exact number of 3-pointers Marquette missed in its worst offensive performance of the season.

When their offense needed to be at its best to handle the Wolfpack’s firepower, the Golden Eagles shot a dreadful 33.3% (20-for-60) overall and 12.9% (4-for-31) from beyond the arc. 

Only Jones hit more than one 3-pointer, yet he finished 3-for-12 on them. Without Jones, only one Golden Eagle would’ve nailed a single three in Kolek (1-for-5). The rest went a combined 0-for-14. 

Alarms normally wake people from their nightmares. The one haunting the Golden Eagles Friday acted different. 

Not as a wake-up call, but as a reminder the only silencing of the basketball’s rim-hitting tolls was going to be the death of the season.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Tyler Kolek celebrates with his team after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Tyler Kolek's memorable NCAA Tournament weekend
David Joplin hit two game-sealing free throws in Marquettes 81-77 win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles perform in the clutch to beat Colorado 81-77 and move to Sweet 16
Marquette mens basketball celebrates in the locker room with a speaker after its win over Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013
Tyler Kolek will be key for Marquette in its Round of 32 matchup against Colorado. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
STARTING 5: No. 2 Marquette returns to Round of 32 to take on No. 10 Colorado
About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.
Forster Goodrich, Staff Photographer
Forster Goodrich is a sophomore from Lyme, New Hampshire studying digital media. Forster works on the photography desk as a Staff Photographer. Outside of the Wire, he is on the club waterski team, and enjoys everything outdoors. He is looking forward to the upcoming basketball season and getting to photograph games at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *