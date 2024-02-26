Plugged-in: A week of record-breaking performances

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Basketball’s Kam Jones Scores Career-High Twice, Tyler Kolek Breaks Single-Game Assist Record

Junior guard Kam Jones finished No. 7 Marquette’s (21-6, 12-4 Big East) 2-0 week with two 34-point performances.

The Golden Eagles beat DePaul 105-71

“I’m just grateful. I mean, it’s been a long journey in basketball, and everything I’ve been through leading up to this point has brought me here,” Kolek said after the game. “I’m looking to keep it going.”

Marquette then beat Xavier 88-64 Sunday

“He (Smart) brought up last year’s game and he was like, ‘Last year we was up 24 at halftime, we won by 11.’ Then he pointed at me and was like ‘You had 22 points at halftime and didn’t p— a drop in the second half,’” Jones said.

Bobby O’Grady Becomes Men’s Lacrosse All-Time Leading Scorer

Junior attacker Bobby O’Grady now sits atop the Marquette leaderboards with 103 career goals.

O’Grady scored two goals in the Golden Eagles (3-2) 20-12 loss to No. 12 Michigan in the third annual South Florida Shootout.

His record-breaking goal came at the very end of the second quarter.

BUZZER BEATER! O’Grady is now the all-time scoring leader for Marquette!#WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/eSszuLKSXu — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) February 25, 2024

Women’s Basketball Building Momentum, Kenzie Hare Sets Sophomore 3-Point Record

Marquette (21-6, 10-6 Big East) is on a three-game win streak and heading in the right direction as the season nears March.

The Golden Eagles rallied to defeat the Seton Hall Pirates 68-62

“Kenzie is just a warrior, she continues to fight,” Marquette head coach Megan Duffy said afterward. “What she’s doing consistently to help out is tremendous.”

Saturday, Marquette traveled to Xavier and walked out of the Cintas Center with a comfortable 86-60 win over the Musketeers

For the first time this season, all five of the Golden Eagles’ starters finished with double digit points.

Women’s Lacrosse Still Winless on the Road

Marquette (1-3) dropped both of its road games in an 0-2 week.

Happening This Week:

