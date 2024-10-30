The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Damarius Owens likely to miss season opener against Stony Brook

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorOctober 30, 2024
Owens was sidelined earlier this fall with a groin injury. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Shaka Smart provided updates on the Marquette men’s basketball team’s health Wednesday at a media availability.

The last time the Golden Eagles’ played in front of other people Oct. 5 at the Blue & Gold scrimmage, first-year Damarius Owens (groin) and sophomore Tre Norman (shoulder) sat out with injuries — along with Sean Jones as he recovers from an ACL tear he suffered in January.

Since then, Marquette has played two closed-door scrimmages, one against Missouri and the other against Oklahoma.

“We’re still dealing with some different things,” Smart said. “We’ve got some guys dealing with some different bumps and bruises associated with play.”

Damarius Owens ‘unlikely to play’ in first game

Last Saturday against the Sooners, Owens picked up a toe injury, Smart said.

“I don’t have the exact results from,” he said. “They’re doing some different testing, but he’s unlikely he’ll play on Monday, and he may be out for a while.”

Owens recovered from the groin injury and “had gotten back into practice and was doing great,” according to Smart.

How is Sean Jones progressing?

At the Blue & Gold scrimmage, Smart said that Jones was “making good progress” and that he was hopeful sometime “early in the season.”

Wednesday, Smart said that Jones has started working against “live defense” but still isn’t ready for full-court 5-on-5 basketball.

“He was going on defense, chasing screens, chasing over the top of screens, contesting shots,” Smart said. “Most of what we’re doing is still relatively scripted. But man, he’s gaining strength. His attitude has been great…

“You want him to be able to come back as soon as he possibly can and go out there and experience the success in basketball that he’s used to experiencing, but at the same time, you can’t rush that process.

“So no, he won’t be out there on Monday in our first game, but we’re optimistic and hopeful that that he will be out there soon.”

The rest of the squad

Smart never explicitly mentioned Norman or anyone else on the team by name, but he did say “hopeful that we’ll have everyone ready to play on Monday,” outside of Owens and Jones.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Shaka Smart
Marquette went 49-1 in the 50 games in which Chones appeared, with the only loss coming to Ohio State in the 1971 NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics).
Marquette to retire Jim Chones' No. 22 jersey on Feb. 18
Royce Parham scored 12 points in Saturday's scrimmage, shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 1-for-3 from deep. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Takeaways from Marquette's annual Blue and Gold scrimmage
Tyler Kolek (right) and Oso Ighodaro (left) have been playing together for all three years Shaka Smart has been the head coach at Marquette.
Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro 'have set an incredible standard' in their three years at Marquette
Tyler Kolek celebrates with his team after advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Tyler Kolek's memorable NCAA Tournament weekend
Also tagged with Damarius Owens
Royce Parham joined Damarius Owens at Western Reserve Academy for their senior years of high school. (Graphic courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's basketball commits build chemistry together as high school roommates
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Basketball
Shaka Smart celebrates with students after beating No. 22 Creighton 72-67, Dec. 30, 2023.
Marquette men's basketball ranked No. 18 in 2024-25 preseason poll
Kam Jones is back for his senior year at Marquette.(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Big East announces men's basketball conference schedule
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)
2025 four star guard Adrien Stevens commits to Marquette
(Marquette Wire Stock Photo.)
Nigel James joins Marquette's 2025 recruiting class
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.