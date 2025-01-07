Kam Jones named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Senior guard Kam Jones has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List, The Los Angeles Athletic Club’s John R. Wooden Award announced on Tuesday.

Selected by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 25 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the Wooden Award All-American Team and the Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2025 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year. The National Ballot will feature 15 top players who have demonstrated to their universities that they meet or exceed the Wooden Award qualifications.

Jones has undoubtedly been one of the most valuable players in the country this season, averaging 20.3 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Jones ranks 15th in the country in scoring among qualified players and is tied for 11th in assists.

The Memphis, Tennessee native made history earlier this season after recording just the third triple-double in program history on Nov. 19 against Purdue.

Jones is one of four players from the Big East to be named to the list. Joining him are Villanova’s Eric Dixon, Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner and UConn’s Alex Karaban.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.