The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Vape retailer near Marquette University braces for effects of new Wisconsin vape ban

Avenue Liquor had 10-15 boxes of vapes when the ban went into effect on Sept. 1. Now, the shop is scrambling to find products to fill the empty space.
Byline photo of Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Tribune and Wire director September 5, 2025
Categories:
Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar
Avenue Wine & Liquor assistant manager Angel Rodriguez standing in front of the shelf where vapes were sold.

Avenue Liquor, a vape retailer near Marquette University, is taking a hit after Wisconsin’s new law banning the sale of vapes not approved by the Food and Drug Administration took effect Sept. 1.

Right now, only a small number of vaping devices are approved by the FDA, including JUUL and Vuse, which can only sell menthol and tobacco flavors.

Angel Rodriguez, assistant manager at Avenue Liquor on Wisconsin Avenue, said those flavor options aren’t popular among Marquette students.

“I see the Marquette students come in and they’ll ask, ‘Wait, are you guys fully out?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, we can’t even have them on the shelf,'” he said.

A sign in front of Avenue Liquor. Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar

Lawmakers are hoping to see a decline in youth vaping by eliminating the fruity flavors that appeal to a younger audience. Some popular vape products included in the ban are Breeze and Elf Bars.

If retailers violate the ban, they can receive a $1,000 fine per product per day. Rodriguez said when the ban went into effect, Avenue Liquor had 10-15 boxes of vapes ready to sell. The vapes had to be returned to the warehouse.

The shelf where Avenue Liquor stored vapes. (Photo by Clay Ellis-Escobar)

“We make money here, but not enough to afford having to pay almost a quarter million for having vapes,” Rodriguez said.

Shelves under and behind the register where vapes were stored are now empty. Rodriguez said the shop is trying to find products to fill the space.

Shortly before the ban went into effect, WiscoFAST, a Wisconsin trade organization, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Revenue claiming the law overreaches the FDA’s power to regulate vape sales. The first hearing was scheduled for Sept. 1.

In order for the now-banned vape products to be approved by the FDA, the companies must go through what’s called the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process. This includes submitting scientific data that proves the product complies with public health standards.

There isn’t an exact timeline for how long this takes, but the FDA says once all materials are submitted, it aims for a 180-day review period.

In Wisconsin, vape shop managers like Rodriguez are left in limbo as they wait to see when they’ll be able to restock their shelves.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette
The program offers students up to $16,000 in tuition support and $12,000 stipends. Photo courtesy of Nicole Spytek.
NIH cancels $1.6 million in funding for Marquette research organization
The graduate student's identity hasn't been made public, but the university is keeping international students aware of current events and protocols. Marquette Wire stock photo.
One Marquette graduate student's visa terminated by the Trump administration
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
PREVIEW: No. 11 Marquette attempts to get back in the win column against the 12th ranked, red hot Johnnies
More than 60% of college students currently meet the criteria for at least one mental health issue, almost a 50% increase since 2013.
Combatting mental health concerns on college campuses
About the Contributor
Sophia Tiedge
Sophia Tiedge, Tribune and Wire director
Sophia is a Junior from Arlington Heights, IL, majoring in journalism with a minor in writing intensive english. During spring 2025, Sophia is an assistant news editor. In 2023-24, she served as the executive news editor after spending 2022-23 as a news reporter and assistant news editor. Sophia enjoys writing about politics, crime and breaking news. In her free time, Sophia enjoys reading and going to workout classes with her friends. This year, she’s looking forward to telling unique stories and learning more about her community. 