New ‘Walks with Blue’ encourage exercise and social connection on Marquette’s campus

The walks have been relocated to the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility for winter. Photo courtesy of Tom Wichgers.

Blue, the Marquette University Police Department’s community support dog, is known as a sort of celebrity on campus.

One of the newest — and most fun — duties for the university’s beloved dog is “Walks with Blue,” an event where anyone can take a brief walk with Blue himself. These walks take place on the first Monday of each month.

“Walks with Blue” started at the beginning of the semester. The first walk was held on Sep. 8 outside on the Marquette mile, and the last one for the semester will be held on Dec. 3.

“From the walks, people gain social connection, a sense of community and physical wellness,” Marquette’s Chief Wellness Officer Luis de Zengotita said.

The walks are typically about a mile in length at a casual pace. Every walk before Nov. 3 was held outdoors; however, with the colder weather, the walks have been relocated in the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation Facility on the second-floor track. ​​

“Walks with Blue” last about thirty minutes — or seven laps around the track — giving participants the opportunity to exercise, connect with peers and pet Blue.

During the Nov. 3 walk, many participants engaged in casual conversation, even if they didn’t know each other. There were about 15 people in attendance, a mix of Marquette faculty and students.

Blue was visibly excited about the opportunity to walk with so many people. While begging for treats from one of his owners, Carol Hensley, he also allowed everyone to pet him, and he walked happily around the track. Meanwhile, different members of the community conversed casually amongst themselves, later departing in high spirits.

Blue is a 3½-year-old German shorthair, an intelligent hunting breed known to have a calm temperament. When he isn’t at the MUPD station or working on campus, he lives with his family, the Hensleys, and their other dogs in Milwaukee.

He was adopted as a puppy in 2022 and was officially sworn in as Marquette’s community support dog later that year. Jim Hensley, one of Blue’s owners, was already working at MUPD as a lieutenant before adopting him.

Now Blue has a police vest as well, which he wears to walking events. When Blue is at the station on weekdays, students can request to pay him a visit for canine therapy.

“We were really lucky to find him,” Carol Hensley, one of Blue’s owners and Jim Hensley’s wife, said. “He’s a really good dog.”

Blue is well-loved around campus, frequently seen attending events like O-Fest or his own birthday party. He also has a presence on social media, where he poses for photos, both in and out of costume, and promotes campus events.

“Blue is a really great dog. His costumes are super entertaining,” Rachael Meldman, a first-year in the College of Communication, said.

Even when Blue is doing something silly, he brings a smile to the faces of Marquette students.

“Walks with Blue” is just one of the events Blue attends, and the walks allow students to spend time with each other.

“Encourage other folks to come join us. Everyone is welcome to come here to make new connections,” de Zengotita said.

Registration is not required for those interested in attending a walk with Blue. Simply show up for some exercise and a fun experience with fellow members of the Marquette community.

This story was written by Daria Stepanich. She can be reached at [email protected].