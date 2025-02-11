No. 18 Marquette beats DePaul 68-58 to snap its three-game losing streak

Nothing has come easy lately for Marquette.

Riding the back of a three-game losing streak, the Golden Eagles overcame another poor shooting night to defeat DePaul 68-58 and sweep the season series Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

For a while it looked like the two teams were going for a repeat of their overtime game in Chicago on Jan. 14. After trailing by just two at halftime, DePaul evened up the game at 36 a piece with 18:32 to play.

Marquette went on an 18-3 run from there, while holding the Blue Demons to just 1-of-11 shooting during that stretch. Jones scored eight of his game-high 19 during the run, but the man who stole the show was Stevie Mitchell.

Mitchell went on a 4-0 run of his own, making a layup on one end, looking at Smart — who slapped the floor — slapping the floor himself, grabbing a defensive rebound and then taking it coast-to-coast for another layup. Timeout DePaul.

Mitchell finished with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting. The senior guard also had two steals.

The Golden Eagles started slowly in the first half and were never able to find their groove from the field. The Blue Demons kept themselves in the game thanks to a 12-4 run to end the first half. Buckets from senior guard Isaiah Rivera, sophomore guard David Thomas and sophomore guard Layden Blocker were a big reason why. A turnover by junior guard Chase Ross led to Blocker knocking down a shot as the buzzer sounded.

After going just 14-of-37 (35.1 percent) from the field, MU shot slightly better in the second half, going 11-for-30 (36.7 percent). The two teams couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat from beyond the arc on Tuesday, going a combined 8-for-49 from deep. Yikes.

After junior guard CJ Gunn hit a 3-pointer to cut Marquette’s lead to eight with just under two minutes to play, the Golden Eagles were able to get a much-needed stop on the opposite end to put the icing on the cake.

Despite several stretches of uninspired basketball, ugly shooting night and turning the ball over 12 times, Marquette’s 15 second-chance points proved to be the difference as it stops its losing streak at three.

This story was written by Matthew Baltz. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MatthewBaltzMU.