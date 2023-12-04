Plugged-in: Streaks continue, for good and bad

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Women’s Basketball’s Historic Start Continues

No. 23 Marquette is sitting 8-0 on the year — a new program record — and cannot seem to lose after another undefeated week.

Four different players scored in double figures in the Golden Eagles’ 88-59 win over Memphis last Wednesday

“It is a bit of an unknown as to who will be that double-figure scorer, and it’s a blessing to have that,” head coach Megan Duffy said after the game. “We have a philosophy here: as long as the ball is moving and we’re taking good shots, everyone has the green light to do it.”

Marquette outscored Penn 32-9 in the third quarter of its 87-52 win Sunday

Men’s Basketball Hasn’t Beaten Wisconsin in Three Years

No. 3 Marquette went 1-1 this past week, but the Golden Eagles are still winless against the Badgers under head coach Shaka Smart.

Underclassmen saw big minutes in Marquette’s 93-56 win over Southern last Tuesday

The Golden Eagles’ worst first half of the season spelled disaster for them against the Badgers, resulting in a 75-64 loss

“It’s Dec. 2, so it’s an opportunity for us to grow and learn,” Smart said after the game. “A game like this hurts. There were some tears in the locker room because guys really want to win. It’s time to be a big boy and step forward, and that goes for everyone.”

The last time Marquette beat Wisconsin was off a last-second tip-in from former forward Justin Lewis Dec. 4, 2020.

Volleyball’s Season Ends in Round of 32

Marquette was unable to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“We made a whole lot of new volleyball fans over the course of the end of last year and this year out of the Marquette community, the Milwaukee area,” head coach Ryan Theis said about the season.

“Our goal is to be nationally competitive and known in the country as a really strong volleyball team that people don’t want to play come tournament time. And I think this group is is really helping that goal.”

Happening This Week:

Men’s basketball vs No. 16 Texas Wednesday 7 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU and @KaylynnWrightMU

at Fiserv Forum. Follow and Men’s basketball vs Notre Dame Saturday 9 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps.

at Fiserv Forum. Follow on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps. Women’s basketball at Illinois State Sunday at 2 p.m. CST . Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

