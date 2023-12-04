The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: Streaks continue, for good and bad

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorDecember 4, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Women’s Basketball’s Historic Start Continues

No. 23 Marquette is sitting 8-0 on the year — a new program record — and cannot seem to lose after another undefeated week.

“It is a bit of an unknown as to who will be that double-figure scorer, and it’s a blessing to have that,” head coach Megan Duffy said after the game. “We have a philosophy here: as long as the ball is moving and we’re taking good shots, everyone has the green light to do it.”

Men’s Basketball Hasn’t Beaten Wisconsin in Three Years

No. 3 Marquette went 1-1 this past week, but the Golden Eagles are still winless against the Badgers under head coach Shaka Smart.

“It’s Dec. 2, so it’s an opportunity for us to grow and learn,” Smart said after the game. “A game like this hurts. There were some tears in the locker room because guys really want to win. It’s time to be a big boy and step forward, and that goes for everyone.”

  • The last time Marquette beat Wisconsin was off a last-second tip-in from former forward Justin Lewis Dec. 4, 2020. 

Volleyball’s Season Ends in Round of 32

Marquette was unable to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“We made a whole lot of new volleyball fans over the course of the end of last year and this year out of the Marquette community, the Milwaukee area,” head coach Ryan Theis said about the season.

“Our goal is to be nationally competitive and known in the country as a really strong volleyball team that people don’t want to play come tournament time. And I think this group is is really helping that goal.”

Happening This Week:

  • Men’s basketball vs No. 16 Texas Wednesday 7 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @JackAlbrightMU and @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps.
  • Men’s basketball vs Notre Dame Saturday 9 p.m. CST at Fiserv Forum. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU and @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recaps.
  • Women’s basketball at Illinois State Sunday at 2 p.m. CST. Follow @MatthewBaltzMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a sophomore from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is the Executive Sports Editor of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer Russell is a junior from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin studying digital media and public relations and is a Staff Photographer of the Marquette Wire for the 2023-2024 school year. Outside of the Wire he enjoys rock climbing, photography (figures), as well as finding and listening to new music. He is very excited to further refine his photographic content over the next year

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *