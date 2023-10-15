Bieda earns third goal in 1-1 draw with Villanova

It may have started 11 vs. 11, but once Isa Cook and Maddie Fried were both given red cards in the 53rd minute, it was an entirely new game.

Both teams made their tactical adjustments, but neither could break the deadlock as Marquette women’s soccer (5-7-4, 2-3-2 Big East) drew with Villanova (4-4-7, 1-4-2 Big East) 1-1 Sunday afternoon at Higgins Soccer Complex.

The draw snapped Marquette’s three-game scoreless streak, but it also means the Golden Eagles have not won a game since Sept. 28 when they beat the Creighton Bluejays.

Answering the call

The only goal of the opening half was from Villanova graduate student forward Jackie Richards in the 37th minute, putting the Wildcats ahead 1-0 going into the break.

After halftime, Marquette needed to respond. In steps sophomore forward Josie Bieda.

Bieda had the ball at the edge of the 18-yard box, put it on her right foot and slotted the ball into the lower-right corner of the net to tie the game 1-1.

53′ | Here’s a look at Bieda’s equalizer, but moments later each team has a player sent off on a straight red card after some post whistle pushing and shoving. Isa Cook off for MU. pic.twitter.com/hApQKGd0xa — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) October 15, 2023

Bieda’s goal makes her the highest-scoring Golden Eagle with three on the season.

After Bieda tied the game, both teams had chances that weren’t capitalized, ending the game 1-1.

Statistical leaders

Along with her goal, Bieda finished with two shots, putting both of them on target. Junior defender Mia Haertle assisted Bieda’s strike. Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter finished with five saves on the afternoon.

For Villanova, Richards ended with a goal and a match-high three shots on target. Graduate student goalkeeper Payton Woodward earned three saves.

Big East Tournament outlook

As the remaining Big East games continue to dwindle, Marquette sits right on the cusp of a Big East Tournament birth for the first time since 2017.

The Golden Eagles have eight points and are tied for sixth place with Seton Hall for the final spot in the tournament.

Marquette still has to play two ranked programs before its season ends.

Up next

The Golden Eagles return to Milwaukee to host the No. 22 Georgetown Hoyas Thursday night at Valley Fields. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.