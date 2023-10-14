Marquette’s undefeated Big East record wiped away by St. John’s

Following a win against Seton Hall Friday night, Marquette volleyball traveled across the Hudson River to face off against St. John’s.

The Red Storm (15-5, 7-1 Big East) lived up to their name and conjured up a storm that, over five sets, delivered the Golden Eagles (11-8, 7-1 Big East) a 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 13-15) loss, their first in Big East play.

With the win, St. John’s dethrones Marquette to move into first place in the Big East.

Nailbiting finish

The first four sets were back-and-forth throughout, and the final frame was no different.

St. John’s took a quick 5-1 lead and put Marquette on its heels, forcing head coach Ryan Theis to call an early timeout. Once play resumed, the Golden Eagles started to fight back, dwindling the Red Storm’s lead to two points.

A few minutes later, and junior setter Yadhira Anchante served two straight Marquette points to give St. John’s the 14-13 lead. If the Golden Eagles scored, it was going to extra points. If not, the game would end in defeat for the away side.

The latter happened, resulting in Marquette’s first loss in conference play.

In the frame, the Golden Eagles hit .381 and the Red Storm hit .400.

Statistical leaders

Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton put up big numbers once again for the Golden Eagles, earning a team-high 22 kills and hitting .242. Junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma earned a double-double with 10 kills and 1o digs and junior right side Ella Foti finished with nine kills and 12 digs.

St. John’s sophomore outside hitter Erin Jones put up a triple-double of 22 kills, 14 assists and 17 digs. Junior outside hitter Giorgia Walther and sophomore outside hitter Lucrezia Lodi both finished with 19 kills.

Up next

Marquette will continue its road slate where it will face the Butler Bulldogs Friday night in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SofieHanrahanMU.