Marquette’s undefeated Big East record wiped away by St. John’s

Byline photo of Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie HanrahanOctober 14, 2023
Marquette+volleyball+lost+its+first+Big+East+game+of+the+season+to+St.+Johns+Saturday+night+at+Carnesecca+Arena.
Photo by Katie Craig
Marquette volleyball lost its first Big East game of the season to St. John’s Saturday night at Carnesecca Arena.

Following a win against Seton Hall Friday night, Marquette volleyball traveled across the Hudson River to face off against St. John’s.

The Red Storm (15-5, 7-1 Big East) lived up to their name and conjured up a storm that, over five sets, delivered the Golden Eagles (11-8, 7-1 Big East) a 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 13-15) loss, their first in Big East play.

With the win, St. John’s dethrones Marquette to move into first place in the Big East.

Nailbiting finish

The first four sets were back-and-forth throughout, and the final frame was no different.

St. John’s took a quick 5-1 lead and put Marquette on its heels, forcing head coach Ryan Theis to call an early timeout. Once play resumed, the Golden Eagles started to fight back, dwindling the Red Storm’s lead to two points.

A few minutes later, and junior setter Yadhira Anchante served two straight Marquette points to give St. John’s the 14-13 lead. If the Golden Eagles scored, it was going to extra points. If not, the game would end in defeat for the away side.

The latter happened, resulting in Marquette’s first loss in conference play.

In the frame, the Golden Eagles hit .381 and the Red Storm hit .400.

Statistical leaders

Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton put up big numbers once again for the Golden Eagles, earning a team-high 22 kills and hitting .242. Junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma earned a double-double with 10 kills and 1o digs and junior right side Ella Foti finished with nine kills and 12 digs.

St. John’s sophomore outside hitter Erin Jones put up a triple-double of 22 kills, 14 assists and 17 digs. Junior outside hitter Giorgia Walther and sophomore outside hitter Lucrezia Lodi both finished with 19 kills.

Up next

Marquette will continue its road slate where it will face the Butler Bulldogs Friday night in Indianapolis. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SofieHanrahanMU.
About the Contributors
Sofie Hanrahan
Sofie Hanrahan is a freshman from Naperville, Illinois joining the Wire as a sports reporter for the 2023-2024 school year. She is studying digital media and film and media studies. Outside of the Wire, she enjoys watching soccer and movies. Sofie is looking forward to developing her writing skills and making connections in the sports community.
Katie Craig, Staff Photographer
Katie is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. She is a first-year from Lakeville, MN studying digital media and minoring in advertising. In her free time, Katie enjoys photography and hanging out with her friends. This year Katie is looking forward to getting to know more people and improving her photography skills.

