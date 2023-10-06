The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette sweeps No. 15 Creighton in first ranked win of the season

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorOctober 6, 2023
Marquette+volleyball+swept+Creighton+at+the+Al+McGuire+Center+for+the+second+year+in+a+row+Friday+night.
Photo by Keifer Russell
Marquette volleyball swept Creighton at the Al McGuire Center for the second year in a row Friday night.

The ball was in the air, everyone watching, a silent arena.

When it hit the blue mat, out of bounds, like dominos, the reaction unfurled: from Jenna Reitsma’s fist pump to the blue and gold lights flashing around the Al McGuire Center to the Marquette pep band’s playing of “Ring Out Ahoya.”

On a chilly Friday night in Milwaukee, Bluejay senior defensive specialist Ellie Bolton’s service error started the histrionics and capped a 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19) sweep for Marquette volleyball (10-7, 6-0 Big East) over No. 15 Creighton (12-4, 3-2 Big East).

For the second year in a row, the Golden Eagles swept the Bluejays on their home court in front of a crowd donned in white.

“We love playing at home, we love when everybody comes wearing white,” junior middle blocker Hattie Bray said. “It was fun to have our crowd backing us the whole time we were playing this game.”

An important win

The service error did more than secure a victory against a conference rival. It also signified Marquette’s first win against a ranked opponent this season. Before Friday, all seven of the Golden Eagles’ losses came against teams in the Top 25.

Now, Marquette finally earned its coveted victory, sweeping the only ranked team in the Big East.

“Even better that we get to play them another time too,” senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton said.

Defensive intensity

Going up against the Creighton offense was going to be tough for Marquette, but the Golden Eagles were able to keep the Bluejays out of rhythm.

“Ella (Foti) had a really nice defensive night, a lot of great individual efforts,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said. “Just good defense throughout made it tough for Creighton to get any kind of run.”

In the match, the Golden Eagles held the Bluejays to a .126 hitting percentage and didn’t let a single Creighton player hit over .200. Marquette had two more blocks and six less attack errors than Creighton.

“We try to focus on what they have going for them, and they’ve got some big outside (hitters),” Bray said. We worked really well on stopping them.”

Only one Bluejay ended with more than 10 kills and only two earned more than five.

Statistical leaders

Hamilton led everyone with 13 kills, hitting .379. Bray also finished with 10 kills, earning five blocks as well. Graduate student libero Sarah Kushner had a team-high 16 digs and junior setter Yadhira Anchante finished with 32 assists and nine digs, a near double-double.

“Yadhi was telling me what to do, and I was just listening to her,” Bray said. “We had a great connection and I credit the passers by having great passes tonight.”

For Creighton, first-year outside hitter Destiny Ndam-Simpson led with 11 kills, hitting .167.

Big East regular season title outlook

Marquette’s win served as Creighton’s second loss in conference after the Bluejays’ fell 2-3 against the Xavier Musketeers Sept. 24.

Last year, Marquette and Creighton both finished with one loss in conference play. After tonight, the Bluejays have two, which puts the Golden Eagles in the driver’s seat to be the sole winners of the Big East regular season title.

If Marquette wins every conference match except for at Creighton Nov. 5, it will be the sole Big East regular season champions, something it has not done in over a decade.

But the Golden Eagles have a long road ahead of them, still needing to play half their Big East games.

“We’ve got a lot to go,” Bray said.

Up next

Marquette will travel to New Jersey to face Seton Hall (8-8, 2-3 Big East) next Friday night at Walsh Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.  
