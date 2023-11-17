Marquette secures the No. 2 seed in Big East Tournament with win over St. John’s

As the Big East Tournament looms over the Al McGuire Center, Marquette volleyball is preparing to strike. In the final weekend of the regular season, the Golden Eagles 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-17, 25-22) over the St. John’s Red Storm helped secure at least a second place seed.

“Our theme for the weekend has been one for a bye, two for a ring,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said.

Statistical leaders

Junior outside hitter Jenna Reitsma led the team with 12 kills on 34 total attacks. Following close behind her for the Golden Eagles with 10 kills was senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton.

Junior middle blocker Hattie Bray put up seven blocks to shut down St. John’s offense.

“My defense was working more than my offense,” Bray said. “I think it was a really good defensive night all around on the team so couldn’t ask for much more than that.”

For the Red Storm, sophomore setter/right side Erin Jones matched Reitsma’s 12 kills, while hitting .333.

The power of a timeout

In the first set, Marquette went on a 9-0 run after struggling to take control. St. John’s responded with a 6-0 run of their own which brought the set tied at 11 a piece.

Theis took a timeout which allowed the Golden Eagles to take control and go on a 4-0 run, courtesy of three Reitsma kills and one block by Reitsma and Bray.

The third set saw another effective use of a timeout. After taking an 8-0 run that made the frame 16-16, St John’s started to respond. It took the lead 21-19 over Marquette, to which Theis took a timeout.

After, the Golden Eagles took control and only gave up one point in the remaining seven.

“Sometimes it’s just a calming presence,” Theis said. “If your opponent gets one or two points in a row it starts to add stress. Coming out of a timeout, it’s a reset button might get a little bit easier serve from the opponent.”

Big East reminiscent

Tonight Marquette honored the tenth anniversary of the program’s first and only Big East Championship team.

“That was the year before Ryan got here, so he said it was just a wonderful team to work with,” Bray said. “So knowing that those girls still are in the community and they came today to show support I think it’s really cool and I can’t wait to have the Big East Tournament here again.”

Up next

Marquette’s regular season finale will take place against Seton Hall (14-14, 8-9 Big East) Saturday night at 6 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Libero Sarah Kushner and middle blocker Anastasija Svetnik will be honored prior to the match in honor of Senior Night.

This story was written by Sofie Hanrahan. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @SofieHanrahanMU.