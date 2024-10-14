The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

MUVB notebook: Hamilton’s standout road swing, and other thoughts

Byline photo of Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports EditorOctober 14, 2024
Aubrey Hamilton averaged 4.57 kills per set on .377 hitting in Marquette’s 2-0 week. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Some thoughts on Marquette volleyball (9-6, 5-1) after a 2-0 week:

Golden Eagles show mettle on the road

Ryan Theis knew Marquette’s road trip to St. John’s was going to be difficult.

“St. John’s without question, they can play three slow matches in a row, and look like, you know they’re not prepared, and as soon as Marquette walks in, they’re ready to go,” Theis said prior to the match.

“So we’ve played some tough ones there before, and we’ll expect another tough one Friday.”

After all, last season, the Red Storm sent the Golden Eagles back to Milwaukee with their first defeat in Big East play, before besting them again in the Big East tournament. So what Theis said was understandable.

Then Friday rolled around, and St. John’s convincingly won the first set 25-14, and it seemed like a repeat loss in Queens was on the cards for Marquette.

But the Golden Eagles would win the next three frames and take the match, 3-1, before sweeping Villanova Sunday.

Hamilton has her best weekend of the season

Aubrey Hamilton finished all of Marquette’s first seven games of the season with double-digit kills. The six games following that stretch, though, the graduate student outside hitter eclipsed 10 kills only once.

But Hamilton found her best form in Marquette’s first double-match road swing of Big East play.

Against St. John’s Friday, she paced the Golden Eagles with a season-high 17 kills, hitting .316 — the second time she swung over .300 all season. Sunday at Villanova, Hamilton was even more efficient, hitting a season-best .452, which marked the first time she reached the .400 hitting percentage mark.

She averaged 4.57 kills per set on .377 hitting in Marquette’s 2-0 week, a statline good enough to earn her a spot on the Big East Weekly Honor Roll.

Anchante: A walking double-double

It’s more of a storyline this season when setter Yadhira Anchante doesn’t post a double-double.

Of Marquette’s 15 matches, Anchante has a double-double in 11 of them — eight more than the next closest Golden Eagle (Jenna Reitsma and Hamilton both have three).

Anchante is currently on a four-match double-double streak.

If she gets two more in a row, she’ll tie the six consecutive double-double run she got earlier in the season.

Ring’s improved run of form 

Natalie Ring made her second start of the season in Marquette’s sweep over Villanova.

The outside hitter finished the match with 12 kills, and two days prior she racked up 10 in the win over the Red Storm.

Those two performances, along with the career-high 13 kills she posted against Butler Oct. 6, mean Ring has reached at least 10 kills in three-straight matches. She is also now averaging 2.24 kills per frame on a .242 hitting mark.

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
Also tagged with Aubrey Hamilton
Marquette's match vs No. 1 Wisconsin in Fiserv Forum was the most-attended indoor regular season volleyball match.
Marquette volleyball had rollercoaster season
Samantha Naber and Molly Berezowitz celebrate a point in Marquette's 3-1 loss to Wisconsin Sept. 13 at Fiserv Forum.
PREVIEW: Marquette faces Eastern Illinois in First Round of NCAA Tournament
Marquette volleyball lost its first Big East game of the season to St. John's Saturday night at Carnesecca Arena.
Marquette's undefeated Big East record wiped away by St. John's
Marquette sweeps No. 15 Creighton in first ranked win of the season
Marquette sweeps No. 15 Creighton in first ranked win of the season
Also tagged with Marquette volleyball
Carsen Murray is hitting an efficient .406 this season. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Carsen Murray's sky-high efficiency, a stalwart defense, and other thoughts
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles remain undefeated in Big East home matches with sweep over Butler
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette drops its first Big East game of the season, falling 3-1 at No. 6 Creighton
Natalie Ring has 35 kills this season and is averaging 1.75 kills per set — both more than double what those two stats were first year. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Natalie Ring profiting off redshirt year spent increasing range and developing 'finesse'
Also tagged with Natalie Ring
Yadhira Anchante earned her 2,500th career assist over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
MUVB notebook: Yadhira Anchante's historic end to non-con slate, and other thoughts
Marquette volleyball has four 2023 All-Big East Preseason Team honorees, the most of any team in the conference.
SEASON PREVIEW: No. 12 ranking gives volleyball high expectations
Ella Foti goes for a kill in a Marquette women's volleyball game.
Marquette volleyball is the beneficiary of two high school teammates
About the Contributor
Jack Albright
Jack Albright, Assistant Sports Editor
Jack Albright is a junior from Charlton, Massachusetts studying journalism. He is an Assistant Sports Editor for the 2024-2025 school year. In his free time, Jack likes to hang out with friends and watch Formula 1. He is excited to write fun stories about all things Marquette athletics and oversee new types of digital content.