Marquette remains the only undefeated Big East team after 3-0 win

Jack Albright, Executive Sports EditorOctober 1, 2023
Photo by Katie Craig
Marquette is the only undefeated team in the Big East after beating Providence 3-0 Sunday afternoon.

Marquette volleyball traveled to Providence looking to remain the only undefeated team in the Big East.

In steps — for the nth time this season — senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton.

Behind Hamilton’s match-leading 16 kills, the Golden Eagles swept the Friars 3-0 (25-9, 28-26, 25-12) Sunday afternoon at Alumni Hall.

With the win, Marquette is in sole possession of first place in the Big East.

Statistical leaders

Along with Hamilton, senior middle blocker Carsen Murray finished with 10 herself, hitting .667. Junior right side Ella Foti earned 14 digs, the most of any Golden Eagles.

For Providence, junior outside hitter Shaliyah Rhoden led her team with nine kills and junior defensive specialist Alicja Pokrzywa led everyone with 15 digs.

New beginnings

Just one day ago, Marquette dropped its opening set to UConn 19-25. Sunday was a different story.

The Golden Eagles were up 13-7 on a 3-0 run in the first set, forcing the Friars to use their first timeout. Five points later, Providence used its second after giving up another five straight points to Marquette.

The Golden Eagles were on a 10-0 run before the Friars pulled a point back, making it 20-8 in favor of the away side.

Marquette would go on to score another five points, only giving up one, to win the first frame 25-9.

That set marked the fewest points the Golden Eagles have given up in one frame this season.

Similar endings

After a tight second frame that went to extra points, Marquette returned to form in the third to win in dominant fashion.

Hamilton pieced together a personal 3-0 run, then junior setter Yadhira Anchante and Murray got in on the action with two kills to give the Golden Eagles a 7-1 lead.

After that, it was too late for Providence to do anything and multiple 3-0 runs for Marquette put the nail in the Friars’ coffin.

In the final frame, six different Golden Eagles got a kill and Marquette hit .455 as a team, compared to Providence’s .069 hitting percentage.

Up next

Marquette will travel back to Milwaukee to face the DePaul Blue Demons Wednesday at the Al McGuire Center. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Jack Albright.
