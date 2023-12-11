Men’s soccer announces David Korn as new head coach

The David Korn era of Marquette men’s soccer has officially begun after Marquette Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl announced Korn as the seventh head coach in program history Monday afternoon. Korn arrives at Marquette after eight years as the head coach of Division II program Maryville University in St. Louis.

“We are extremely excited by the opportunity today to welcome David Korn to the Marquette family as our new head men’s soccer coach,” Scholl said in a release from Marquette Athletics. “David developed an impressive culture of success at Maryville and the value system he had in place matches Marquette’s mission as a university.

“Under his leadership, Marquette men’s soccer student-athletes will have the opportunity to benefit from a transformational experience, growing as both individuals and players. We can’t wait for David and his family to arrive on campus.”

Here is what you need to know:

Former head coach Louis Bennett stepped down from the program

Korn compiled a record of 98-38-26 and brought the Saints to Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament championships (2018, 2020‐21, and 2022) and a GLVC regular season championship in 2022. In 2023, Maryville finished with a 12-4-6 record before losing in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

What Korn said

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to accept the position as head men’s soccer coach at Marquette University,” Korn said in the release. “I am excited to lead a new era of Marquette men’s soccer and I’m thrilled to work at one of the country’s top universities and athletic departments. …

“I want to thank Bill Scholl, Mike Broeker and the rest of the staff for the opportunity they have given to me and my family. I also want to be sure that I recognize and thank the players, coaches, alumni and staff at Maryville University who have shown me tremendous support over the past eight years.”

This article was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.