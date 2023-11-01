BREAKING: Men’s soccer head coach Louis Bennett announces he is stepping away from the program

Marquette men’s soccer coach Louis Bennett is stepping away from the program after 18 years as head coach, the Marquette athletic department announced Wednesday morning.

Here is what you need to know:

In Bennett’s 18 years at the helm, Marquette had three NCAA Tournament births, making two trips to the Sweet 16 (2013 and 2021).

He led the program to two Big East regular season titles (2011 and 2013) and won the Big East Tournament in 2013.

He was the first Marquette head coach to lead the program to a NCAA Tournament victory and a conference tournament title.

The Golden Eagles finished their 2023 season 7-6-3 overall and 1-5-2 in the Big East.

What Bennett said

“After nearly 30 years, 18 at Marquette, it’s time to step away from college soccer,” Bennett said in the release. “I’ve been fortunate to have the privilege to work with so many quality young men and colleagues, thoroughly enjoying the ups and downs of the crazy, beautiful game of soccer in the academic setting.

“My time at Marquette – the graduates, the pro drafts, the Sweet 16 appearances, Big East Championships – all have given me joy, but none more than the great relationships and true friendships I’ve been exposed to over my whole collegiate experience.”

Per the release, a national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

