Marquette gives up late goal in 1-0 loss to Providence

Marquette women’s soccer was on the hunt for two things in its Thursday night matchup at Providence. The first, a spot in the Big East Tournament for the first time since 2017. The second, its first win on Chapey Field since 2016.

However, the Friars (8-2-3, 3-0-3 Big East) made sure the Golden Eagles (5-7-3, 2-3-1 Big East) achieved neither, defeating them 1-0.

With the loss, Marquette stays tied for sixth place with St. John’s, who is facing Butler tonight. On the other hand, Providence remains unbeaten in conference play while tied for second place.

Providence pushes ahead late

With eight minutes left to play, it was first-year forward Kayla Briggs who stepped up in crunch time.

From the right side, junior forward Maria Paveligio put the ball into the box and sophomore midfielder Colleen Casey passed it to Briggs, who slotted it low past a diving Mikki Easter.

Maria Paveglio and Colleen Casey assist Briggs for the tiebreaker! pic.twitter.com/cB1sMCHeh9 — Providence College Women’s Soccer (@PC_WomensSoccer) October 13, 2023

Not only did it put Providence ahead with under 10 minutes remaining in the match, but it also marked Briggs’ second goal of the season.

Without ample time to respond, Marquette was unable to score the equalizer, marking the ninth time it has been shutout this season.

Statistical leaders

First-year forward Taylor Schad led the way for Marquette, recording two shots with one forcing a save from senior goalkeeper Emma Bodmer. Easter finished with seven saves on the night.

For Providence, Briggs recorded three shots with two on goal including the game-winner. The Friars finished with 15 shots while the Golden Eagles ended with six.

Up next

Marquette continues its East Coast road trip and will face Villanova Sunday at 12 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KaylynnWrightMU.