Marquette misses postseason for sixth consecutive year after loss to No. 17 Xavier

In its regular season finale, Marquette women’s soccer needed to defeat No. 17 Xavier to grab the sixth and final spot in postseason play, along with help from other results in the conference.

The Golden Eagles were unable to do that Thursday night, falling to the Musketeers (13-2-4, 6-0-4 Big East) 3-0 at Corcoran Field.

Marquette has now missed the Big East Tournament for the sixth consecutive year, while Xavier secured a share of the regular season title with the victory.

Xavier jumps ahead early

The Golden Eagles found themselves trailing early in the must-win game.

In the ninth minute, junior midfielder Samantha Wiehe received a pass on the right side of the box and fired it past senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter into the back of the net, giving her team a 1-0 lead.

Samantha Wiehe gives Xavier the early lead on her seventh goal of the season!#LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/uGnriShfQ5 — Xavier Women’s Soccer (@XavierWSOC) October 26, 2023

Marquette had to battle from behind yet again, but Xavier wasn’t done yet.

With 11 minutes left to go in the first half, an attempted clearance fell to the feet of junior forward Shelby Sallee who took a touch and volleyed the ball into the left side of the goal.

Shelby Sallee’s sixth goal of the seaon makes it a 2-0 Xavier lead in the first half!#LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/CO5KFPFRKd — Xavier Women’s Soccer (@XavierWSOC) October 26, 2023

The Golden Eagles went into the locker room trailing by two after being outshot 11-8 by the Musketeers.

Statistical leaders

Junior midfielder Julia O’Neill, junior defender Caroline Cline and senior forward Alexa Maletis each had one shot on target for Marquette. Senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter finished with six saves on the night.

For Xavier, Wiehe and first-year midfielder Kennedy Clark each tallied an assist along with their goals. Sophomore goalkeeper Maria Galley earned her sixth straight and 12th clean sheet of the season.

Piling on the pressure

After gaining a two-goal lead in the first half, the Musketeers did not step off the gas pedal.

Just seven minutes into the second half, Clark dribbled into the box from the left side, controlled the ball and slotted it just out of Easter’s reach for her third goal of the year.

Kennedy Clark’s third goal of the season makes it a three-goal lead!#LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/iamz5OlJQu — Xavier Women’s Soccer (@XavierWSOC) October 26, 2023

Xavier continued to press, recording 16 shots in the second half alone, while Marquette did not take a shot in the half until the 73rd minute.

The Golden Eagles could not overcome the three-goal deficit, marking the 12th time they have been shutout and seeing their season come to a close.

Marquette concluded the season with a 5-10-4, 2-6-2 Big East record and will look ahead to next year to break its postseason drought.

This article was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.