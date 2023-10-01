The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Marquette outshot 13-2 in 0-0 draw

Byline photo of Benjamin Hanson
Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterOctober 1, 2023
Marquette+womens+soccer+before+its+2-0+loss+against+Butler+Sept.+24+at+Valley+Fields
Photo by Katie Craig
Marquette women’s soccer before its 2-0 loss against Butler Sept. 24 at Valley Fields

After starting Big East play 2-1, Marquette women’s soccer traveled to UConn looking to remain above .500 in conference play.

And even though they didn’t win, the Golden Eagles (5-5-3, 2-0-1 Big East) did just that, drawing the Huskies (5-2-3, 2-0-1 Big East) 0-0 Sunday afternoon at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium.

After the two-game road trip, Marquette heads back home 4th in the Big East standings.

Statistical leaders

UConn graduate student midfielder Cara Jordan attempted three shots on the day, putting two of them on net.

Marquette senior goalkeeper Mikki Easter finished with six saves in 90 minutes.

Easter halts the Huskies

Easter was the reason both teams were tied 0-0 after the first 45 minutes.

She recorded four saves on eight shots from the Huskies, compared to the Golden Eagles’ one.

In the 20th minute, UConn’s closest goal came from a fast shot on Marquette’s side of the field. As the ball flew parallel to the net, graduate student midfielder Emma Zaccagnini headed it but Easter dove and punched the ball out of the top-right corner.

Outshot, but not outscored

Opportunities continued to be few and far between for Marquette as the Huskies outshot the Golden Eagles 13-2.

Marquette’s one opportunity came in the 75th minute when first-year forward Haley Christianson took a shot from the left side of the box. The ball flew towards the bottom center of the net and was gathered by UConn senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney.

After continued offensive attacks from the Huskies, the Golden Eagles held their own and kept them from scoring, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

Up next

Marquette will take on Seton Hall (5-5-2, 1-2-0 Big East) Thursday at Valley Fields at 7 p.m. CST.

This story was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.
