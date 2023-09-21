The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette defeats DePaul in first game of Big East play

Byline photo of Kaylynn Wright
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports EditorSeptember 21, 2023
Marquette+has+beaten+DePaul+five+times+in+a+row.+
Photo by Keifer Russell
Marquette has beaten DePaul five times in a row.

It was deja vu for Marquette women’s soccer.

Almost one year ago to the date, the Golden Eagles opened up Big East play with a win over the DePaul Blue Demons in Chicago, Illinois.

In this season’s Big East lidlifter, Marquette (4-4-2, 1-0 Big East) did the same, defeating DePaul (4-3-1, 0-1 Big East) 2-1 Thursday night at Valley Fields.

“It’s a win, dog,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “It’s fabulous. We’re going to shoot the ball really hard and we’re going to put it into the back of the net. That’s what the whole mindset was all day long.”

This marked the Golden Eagles’ fifth consecutive and 19th all-time win against the Blue Demons.

Early offensive burst

Coming into the match, Marquette had only tallied five goals on the year.

After the first half, the Golden Eagles had added two more to take the lead for just the second time this season heading into the locker room.

In the 21st minute, first-year forward Taylor Schad dribbled the ball from near the halfway line all the way into the box, firing it into the top right corner for her second career goal.

This also marked Schad’s second goal in three matches.

“She’s got some shimmy to her,” Pelaez said. “She’s going to do her thing all the time. (We) just have to keep her healthy. She’s been doing that all her life, at the high school level.”

Seven minutes later, senior defender Aeryn Kennedy fired the ball into the box off a free kick, finding junior forward Kate Gibson who slotted it into the bottom left corner to put the Golden Eagles ahead 2-0.

This goal was not only Gibson’s first of the season, but also marked Kennedy’s first career assist.

“Great team goal,” Gibson said. “Aeryn has a great foot. It bobbled around, and I’m just thinking in my head, ‘How can I get that in the back of the net?’ I saw my chance and I took it. It was a total team goal.”

Marquette went into the locker room up 2-0, and although DePaul netted one goal in the second half, Schad and Gibson’s work was enough to secure the Golden Eagles’ second victory at Valley Fields.

Statistical leaders

Schad and Gibson led Marquette offensively with one goal each. In her first start since Aug. 27, senior midfielder Hailey Block recorded one shot on goal in 77 minutes of action.

For DePaul, first-year midfielder Lea Eisenring netted her team’s only goal off a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Graduate student goalkeeper Elena Milam recorded two saves.

Up next

Marquette will close out its four-game homestand against Butler (4-4-2, 0-0-1 Big East) Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.

“We just need to take this momentum that we have now, this good winning feeling that we have and just carry it over this weekend mentally and physically,” Gibson said. “The Sunday games are the hardest coming from the Thursday game.”

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KaylynnWrightMU.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Coach Frank Pelaez
Emily Fix scored her first collegiate goal in Marquettes 1-1 draw with St. Thomas. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Fix scores first career goal for Marquette in 1-1 draw
Taylor Schad scored her first career goal in Marquettes 2-1 win over Western Michigan.
Cook's penalty gives Marquette first win at home
Marquette celebrates during its 1-0 win over crosstown-rival University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette wins at Milwaukee for the first time since 2013
Senior forward Alexa Maletis was one of five Marquette womens soccer players to play for FC Milwaukee Torrent. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Golden Eagles find familial connection in offseason
Also tagged with Kate Gibson
Sophomore forward Kate Gibson (10) scored one of two goals in Marquette womens soccers 2-2 draw against Providence Oct. 13 at Valley Fields.
Women's soccer earns first point in Big East play in nearly three weeks with draw
Maggie Starker (left) fights for the ball in Marquette womens soccers 2-0 win over Western Michigan Sept. 15 at Valley Fields.
Women's soccer shuts out Western Michigan in non-conference finale
Senior midfielder Alex Campana moves up the field with the ball in Marquette womens soccers 5-0 win over University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Sept. 4 at Valley Fields.
Women's soccer puts together offensive showing in 5-0 win
Sophomore midfielder Molly Keiper (right) fights for the ball in Marquette womens soccers 3-0 loss to No. 16 Notre Dame Aug. 18. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Cook scores first career Marquette goals in win over Central Michigan
Also tagged with Marquette Women's Soccer
Plugged-in: Mixed bag of results for all
Plugged-in: Mixed bag of results for all
Marquette and Wisconsins in-state rivalry dates back to the early 1900s.
Top 5 all-time Golden Eagle wins against the Badgers
All five of Marquette volleyballs losses are against ranked teams.
Plugged-in: Historic for some, disastrous for others
(Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Marquette draws third game of the season against Denver
About the Contributors
Kaylynn Wright, Assistant Sports Editor
Kaylynn is an Assistant Sports Editor at the Wire. She is a sophomore from Menomonee Falls, WI studying journalism. In her free time, Kaylynn enjoys watching baseball. Her favorite teams are the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers! This year, Kaylynn is looking forward to gaining new skills in sports reporting and writing.
Keifer Russell, Staff Photographer
Keifer is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. He is a sophomore from Whitefish Bay, WI studying digital media and minoring in public relations. In his free time, Keifer enjoys rock climbing and photography. This year Keifer is looking forward to expanding his photography experience.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *