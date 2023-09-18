Plugged-in: Mixed bag of results for all

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Soccer Ranked

The Golden Eagles went 1-1 in the same week they became the No. 13 team in the country in the latest coaches’ poll.

Marquette beat then-No. 21 Wisconsin 3-1 despite playing the final 37 minutes shorthanded after

In their first Big East match of the season, the Golden Eagles traveled to Creighton and lost 2-1

Marquette leads the Big East in goals (20) and goals per game (2.86).

Women’s Soccer Career Firsts

Two first-years, forward Taylor Schad and midfielder Emily Fix, both earned their first career goals in a 1-0-1 week for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette’s 2-1 win against Western Michigan In, eight minutes into the second half, Schad put herself on the scoresheet for the first time by slotting the ball into the left corner of the net.

54′ | WMU – 1 | MU – 1 | Schad scores Marquette’s first goal and her first career goal! pic.twitter.com/Fru5A6YzZl — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 15, 2023

Three days later in the Golden Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Tommies her first collegiate goal off a header.

Maggie Starker setup Emily Fix at the far post for her first career goal. Tied 1-1 with St. Thomas in the 37th minute. pic.twitter.com/TEVCvXZQK2 — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 17, 2023

“I blacked out after the goal. I just didn’t even know what happened,” Fix said after the game. “I was like, ‘Did it go in or not?’”

Volleyball’s Up and Down Performances

Marquette never looked like the same team twice, winning and losing four different ways in a 2-2 week.

Happening This Week:

Men’s soccer at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Tuesday 7 p.m. CST at Engelmann Stadium. Follow @MikeySeversonMU

Women’s soccer vs. DePaul Thursday 7 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU

Volleyball vs. Villanova Friday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU

This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.