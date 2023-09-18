The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire
Marquette Wire

Plugged-in: Mixed bag of results for all

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
September 18, 2023

Plugged-in is your one-stop shop for all things Marquette Athletics from the past seven days. Look for Plugged-in every Monday morning.

Men’s Soccer Ranked

The Golden Eagles went 1-1 in the same week they became the No. 13 team in the country in the latest coaches’ poll.

  • Marquette beat then-No. 21 Wisconsin 3-1 despite playing the final 37 minutes shorthanded after senior defender Jai Hsieh-Bailey was given a red card for a slide tackle.
  • In their first Big East match of the season, the Golden Eagles traveled to Creighton and lost 2-1, ending their undefeated record.
  • Marquette leads the Big East in goals (20) and goals per game (2.86).

Women’s Soccer Career Firsts

Two first-years, forward Taylor Schad and midfielder Emily Fix, both earned their first career goals in a 1-0-1 week for the Golden Eagles.

“I blacked out after the goal. I just didn’t even know what happened,” Fix said after the game. “I was like, ‘Did it go in or not?’”

Volleyball’s Up and Down Performances

Marquette never looked like the same team twice, winning and losing four different ways in a 2-2 week.

Happening This Week:

  • Men’s soccer at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Tuesday 7 p.m. CST at Engelmann Stadium. Follow @MikeySeversonMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Women’s soccer vs. DePaul Thursday 7 p.m. CST at Valley Fields. Follow @KaylynnWrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.
  • Volleyball vs. Villanova Friday 7 p.m. CST at the Al McGuire Center. Follow @JackAlbrightMU on Twitter/X for live updates and the game recap.

This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.
