Marquette still winless against ranked teams after getting swept by No. 7 Oregon

Jack Albright, Executive Sports Editor
September 17, 2023
Photo by Katie Craig
Against ranked teams, Marquette has won five sets and lost 21.

This weekend was a tale of two halves for Marquette volleyball.

Saturday, the Golden Eagles (4-7) swept the Air Force Falcons. Sunday, they got swept by the No. 7 Oregon Ducks (10-1) 3-0 (16-25, 19-25, 22-25).

“Everything needs to come together to beat an Oregon, and it did not,” Marquette head coach Ryan Theis said.

All seven of Marquette’s losses have come from ranked teams.

Statistical leaders

Senior outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton finished with 12 kills and junior setter Yadhira Anchante picked up 29 assists.

Oregon sophomore outside hitter Mimi Colyer ended with a double-double of 18 kills and 15 digs. The Lincoln, California native’s 18 kills were the most of anyone in the match.

“She had a good day. Good player,” Theis said. “Tried to get some pressure on her, but the libero helps her out a lot.”

Ducks’ redshirt senior setter Hannah Pukis ended with 39 assists.

As a team, Oregon finished with 14 more kills (47-33), 13 more assists (45-32), 14 more digs (54-40) and five more blocks (8-3) than Marquette.

Setting up the sweep

Oregon, coming off a 25-16 set one victory, had no intentions of dropping a frame. But the Golden Eagles made the Ducks work for it, keeping the set close for the majority of it.

Oregon took a 20-17 lead and Theis called as timeout hoping to end the run, but it was to no avail. The Ducks went out of the break and scored two more points, marking a 5-0 run and 23-17 lead.

The Golden Eagles scored two points but the set ended as a 25-19 win for Oregon.

Finishing the job

Marquette began the third and final frame up 4-0 after first-year defensive specialist Molly Berezowitz hit back-to-back service aces.

This prompted Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer to call his first and only timeout in the match to talk it over.

Out of the timeout, the Ducks turned it around, taking a 9-7 lead and erasing the Golden Eagles’ early advantage.

Oregon then opened a 19-16 gap on a 3-0 run and won the frame 25-22 on a service error from Hamilton.

Up next

Marquette starts Big East play against Villanova (9-3) Friday night at the Al McGuire Center. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST.

“We got to turn the page today and (look) to the Big East play,” Theis said.

This story was written by Jack Albright. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @JackAlbrightMU.
