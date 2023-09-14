Cook’s penalty gives Marquette first win at home

Through seven games, Marquette women’s soccer had only scored two goals on the year.

The Golden Eagles (3-4-1) doubled that number tonight as they came from behind to defeat the Western Michigan Broncos (4-3-0) 2-1 Thursday night at Valley Fields.

“We definitely came back second half,” senior defender Aeryn Kennedy said. “We wanted it more. We fought for it and that definitely showed in our shots. We had many shots and capitalized all the way to the last minute.”

This was Marquette’s third victory of the season and its first at home.

The Taylor Schad game

Eight minutes into the second half, first-year forward Taylor Schad raced past her defender, flicked the ball to her left foot and slipped it into the bottom left corner, giving Marquette its first goal of the night and tying the game 1-1.

54′ | WMU – 1 | MU – 1 | Schad scores Marquette’s first goal and her first career goal! pic.twitter.com/Fru5A6YzZl — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) September 15, 2023

It marked Schad’s first collegiate goal of her career.

“I received the ball with my back, turned to the goal, and I juked her a little bit,” Schad said. “Then, I saw Elsi make a run and a gap opened up and I just took it.”

In the 89th minute, Schad found herself in the box again and drew a penalty kick. Senior midfielder Isa Cook stepped up to the spot and fired it high and down the middle to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead.

Cook’s first goal of the season was the game winner as Western Michigan did not have enough time to come back.

Statistical leaders

Cook and junior defender Mia Haertle each recorded two shots on the night with both of Cook’s shots being on goal.

In her second start, junior goalkeeper Chloe Olsen tallied two saves, including one in the final seconds of the game.

For Western Michigan, graduate student forward Jen Blitchok had its lone goal while sophomore midfielder Drew Martin recorded two shots with one forcing a save from Olsen.

Broncos break through

After a slow start for both sides, Western Michigan took the lead first.

In the 26th minute, senior forward Abby Werthman played a through ball ahead to Blitchok who took it past Olsen into the bottom left corner.

Neither team was able to capitalize on any opportunities in the remainder of the half as the Golden Eagles went into the locker room trailing 1-0. It was the third time this season that Marquette has trailed and been forced to come from behind.

“It was a game of two halves,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “They (WMU) came out with a purpose, they came out with a game plan and we let them do whatever they wanted to do.”

The Broncos outshot the Golden Eagles 6-3 in the first half with each goalkeeper tallying one save.

First game back for Twombly

In the 19th minute, senior forward Elsi Twombly subbed in for senior forward Alexa Maletis. This marked her first appearance since Aug. 24 against Denver where she suffered an ankle injury.

Twombly recorded one shot in 70 minutes of action.

Up next

Marquette continues its homestand as it faces St. Thomas (2-2-2) Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.

“We’re going to bring it hard,” Kennedy said. “We’re going to come out fighting and we now know what it takes and we want it. Every game, we have to come out as hard as we can.”

This story was written by Kaylynn Wright. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @KaylynnWrightMU.