BREAKING: Men’s, women’s basketball to have no spectators through end of 2020

Markus Howard (0), Brendan Bailey (1), Koby McEwen (25) and Theo John (4) head to the bench during a game against Georgetown last season.

The Marquette men’s and women’s basketball teams will have no spectators at home games for the remainder of the calendar year due to COVID-19, Marquette Athletics announced in a press release Thursday.

The announcement comes just two days after 31 students tested positive for coronavirus, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the semester.

Season ticket holders for both programs will be given more information regarding refund options and if ticket opportunities become available in the future, they will be sold on a single-game basis.

“Unfortunately, given the current conditions relative to the pandemic, and after evaluating various scenarios, we have reached the conclusion that we will not be able to accommodate season tickets for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl said in the release.

The situation will continue to be monitored and evaluated closely to see if spectators will be allowed at any games in 2021.

This story was written by Nick Galle. He can be reached at nicholas.galle@marquette.edu or on Twitter @thenickgalle.