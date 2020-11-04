COVID-19+cases+surge+following+Halloween+weekend

Thirty-one students tested positive for coronavirus Nov. 3, according to the Marquette coronavirus dashboard. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the semester.

Previously, 22 students and one staff member tested positive on Nov. 2.

This also marks the university’s highest seven-day average of 16 cases.

As of Nov. 4, Marquette’s average percentage of positive tests over a 7-day period is 29%, putting percentage of positive tests at the “red” alert level. Overall, the university is at a “moderate” alert level.

Since Aug. 21, there have been a cumulative total of 551 cases on campus, 521 of which were students and 30 of which were staff. The Medical Clinic has administered 3,299 tests, 389 of which were positive. Additional positive cases are from those who get tested independently.

