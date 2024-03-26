Marquette updates COVID-19 isolation policy

Marquette changed the COVID-19 isolation policy to align with the CDC. Marquette Wire stock photo.

Marquette University is changing its university policies to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer need to enter a five-day isolation period.

Because students are no longer required to isolate, isolation rooms will not be provided on campus.

“Roommates are encouraged to discuss how respiratory illnesses will be handled in their shared rooms, apartments or houses,” said in a Marquette Today article.

The only exception to isolation periods applies to those who work in healthcare settings.

“The university advises anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and get tested,” said in a statement from Marquette.

Students can continue to be tested for COVID-19 at the Marquette University Medical Clinic.

Additionally, Marquette will not provide the GetWell Loop resource from Froedtert Hospital for students. GetWell Loop provides access to a care team through daily check-ins for the entire episode of an individual’s specialized care.

Should students test positive for COVID-19, Marquette recommends students should stay home and away from others until their symptoms improve with no fever for at least 24 hours.

To avoid the spread of illness after returning to regular activity, Marquette recommends students practice good hygiene, wear a mask, distance from others and stay up to date with immunizations for all sicknesses.

Marquette does not recognize illness as an excused absence. However, students should stay home if they have COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19.

Students will be expected to contact instructors prior to class for material if they need to miss due to COVID-19 or illness.

The following resources are available for students, academic advisors, and professors dealing with COVID-19 and other illnesses, Campus Ministry, the Counseling Center, the Campus Assessment Response and Education (Care) Team, the Marquette University Medical Clinic and the Office of Disability Services.

This story was written by Gabe Mannion. He can be reached at [email protected].