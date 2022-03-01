BREAKING: Masks no longer required in indoor public spaces on campus, beginning March 2

Masks will be optional in indoor public places on Marquette University’s campus beginning Wednesday, March 2. However, the university encourages any individual who feels more comfortable wearing a mask to continue wearing one.

The City of Milwaukee’s mask mandate expired today, March 1. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines suggest certain mitigation strategies that are recommended for each county depending on the newest data such as new cases and hospital admissions. The CDC does not currently have masking in public indoor spaces as a listed mitigation strategy for residents in Milwaukee County.

Individuals who have not uploaded proof of vaccination will still continue to undergo weekly testing for COVID-19.

However, masks will still be required in certain spaces on campus such as COVID-19 testing sites, Marquette child care and university health care environments.

94% of Marquette staff, faculty and students have uploaded proof of the primary vaccination series. 86% of Marquette students and 81% of Marquette faculty and staff have also received the booster.

From Jan. 24-Feb. 23 there have been 251 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 on campus. 206 of those were students, 45 were staff or faculty. The first day of the spring semester was Jan. 24.

Marquette has required masks in public indoor spaces on campus since Aug. 17, 2021, in conjunction with the City of Milwaukee’s mask mandate.

Recently the University of Wisconsin school system announced its mask mandates expiration, leaving decisions about masking up to individual universities.

UW-Green Bay will no longer require masks beginning March 1. UW-Madison will not require masks beginning March 12, though the mask mandate for Dane County, where UW-Madison is located, expires March 1.

UW-Milwaukee will require masks to be worn in public indoor spaces through March 18.

This story is developing

