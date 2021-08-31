Quarantine spaces still available on campus

Vaccinated individuals who come into contact with COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and monitor their symptoms.

The updated campus quarantine guidelines for the 2021-22 school year have been adjusted to reflect the mandatory vaccination requirement for in-person students. As of Aug. 27, 92% of Marquette students have uploaded proof of vaccination.

“Marquette’s Catholic, Jesuit mission calls for us to care for one another, and one of the ways we can do that is to get the vaccine; not just for our own health, but for the health of our community,” Kevin Conway, associate director of university communication, said.

Similar to last year, unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed to or have been in close contact to anyone with COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of a negative COVID-19 test.

However, vaccinated individuals who have been in close contact to someone with COVID-19 are recommended to get tested three to five days after exposure, but “do not need to quarantine if exposed,” Keli Wollmer, executive director of the Marquette University Medical Clinic, said.

Vaccinated individuals will, however, need to monitor symptoms, wear a mask around others for 14 days and get tested three to five days after exposure.

Students who live on campus that are required to quarantine will do so in quarantine and isolation spaces provided within residence hall rooms on designated COVID-19 floors. Off-campus students will be provided quarantine and isolation spaces as they become available.

Unlike last year, hotels, such as the Ambassador Hotel, will not be used for quarantined students due to an increase in hotel demand.

“Resources will remain the same; phone calls regularly from residence life and/or volunteer staff to see how students are doing and if they have specific needs and meals for students in quarantine or isolation will be brought to the building in which they are housed,” Mary Janz, executive director of Housing and Residence Life, said.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to register with Froedtert Hospital’s Get Well Loop, where medical staff will check in with students during their quarantine.

As of Aug. 26, Marquette’s COVID-19 alert level is moderate. Since Aug. 12, there have been 12 new COVID-19 cases among faculty, staff and students and less than 5% of COVID-19 tests given on campus are positive.

This story was written by Bailey Striepling. She can be reached at bailey.striepling@marquette.edu.