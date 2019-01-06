Class of 2020 recruit Symir Torrence chooses Marquette over Butler, Cincinnati

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marquette’s 70-52 win over Xavier was not the only good news the Golden Eagles had Sunday afternoon.

Class of 2020 men’s basketball target Symir Torrence has committed to Marquette, giving the Golden Eagles its first commitment of the 2020 recruiting class.

247Sports ranks Torrence as the 51st-best recruit in the class of 2020 and the top recruit in the state of New York. He may reclassify into the class of 2019, meaning he could start playing for Marquette next season. He said he is probably going to decide after the high school basketball season ends.

“They want me for both (2019 or 2020). That’s not a problem,” Torrence said. “It’s just whether or not I’m comfortable next year or the year after that.”

Torrence chose Marquette over Butler and Cincinnati. He took his official visit to Marquette at the end of October.

“When I first walked on campus, it felt like I belonged there. It just felt like it was home,” Torrence said. “They were a great group of guys, and I felt like I belonged with them.”

Torrence has a long relationship with assistant coach Dwayne Killings, who started recruiting Torrence while still on the staff at UConn.

“It’s kind of a big brother, little brother relationship,” Torrence said. “He texts me all the time just checking up on me. … He just stuck with me through the whole thing, so that’s why I appreciate him.”

His commitment went beyond his relationship with Killings, though. At Marquette, Torrence, who describes himself as a “pass-first point guard,” can learn from head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

“He was a phenomenal player at Duke, and I know he learned a lot from other players at Duke,” Torrence said. “I’m a point guard, and I’m learning from another point guard.”

This commitment leaves Marquette with four scholarships for 2020, including one space available next season.